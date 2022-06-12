Hockey, FIH Pro League, Belgium vs India live updates: Savita Punia & Co trail 0-4 in Q2
Follow updates of the second leg matches between India and Belgium (both women and men’s teams) in Antwerp.
Sunday’s matches:
1730 IST: Belgium vs India (Women)
2000 IST: Belgium vs India (Men)
Live updates
Q2, Belgium 4-0 India (Women): Good use of referral by Belgium, win a PC but India rush well and it is wide anyway.
Q2, Belgium 4-0 India (Women): Probably the best phase on ball for India and it has come far too late in the match. Five mins to go in this half, can they get on board?
Q2, Belgium 4-0 India (Women): GOAL BELGIUM! That Deep tackle and the PC leads to a goal and Vanden Borre adds to India’s misery with her drag flick. Scored to Bichu’s right.
Q2, Belgium 3-0 India (Women): Sjoerd Marijne, once again on commentary duties for this one, had noted a point earlier that India are constantly reacting on defence instead of seeing plays before they happen. And Deep Grace gets a green card as she is slow to a tackle. PC for India to defend.
Q2, Belgium 3-0 India (Women): Abi Raye is officially the goalscorer.
Q2, Belgium 3-0 India (Women): Bichu being kept really busy in goal. The Indian youngster is having to face serious heat between the posts.
Q2, Belgium 3-0 India (Women): GOAL BELGIUM! Bichu in goal and she is called in to action early. Makes a couple of saves but eventually the ball is squeezed in. Tough to say who got the touch but it is given to... actually not clear yet who’s scored that.
Q2 starts. The defensive rustiness (more changes today too) is showing for India once again. These matches are not about the results for sure, for sure. But India will want to improve in that aspect. Save-ita doing well, Belgium could have been 3 or 4-0 up already.
End of Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): Save-ita again! THIS IS SUPERB. This was going in if Savita didn’t get her left foot across in time as Belgium come from the left flank and cut the cross in.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): Save-ita! A dribble through the heart of Indian defence, a low shot not far away from Savita but she still had to be alert with her footwork.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): Akshata gets a green card and India have to finish Q1 with 10.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): Less than 5 mins to go, better from India going forward. Good pressure in Belgium’s half, couple of half chances created.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): GOAL BELGIUM... but it is overturned! Gurjit was just a bit slow as Ambre goes ahead and scores. But India review and there is foot in the build-up, it is overruled. Gurjit must have seen that. But still India are just too sluggish in defence today.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): It goes through Savita’s feet but just enough deflection to take it past the post.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): Belgium use referral to win another PC.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): Savita comes to save well, but India concede a PC. Every time Belgium come forward, it feels like they can score.
Q1, Belgium 2-0 India (Women): GOAL BELGIUM! Well, that’s a nightmare start for India. There was a quick huddle after the goal was conceded, they attack again but pretty much in the next real attacking move, Belgium score again. Charlotte ENGLEBERT with a powerful finish from the left channel.
Q1, Belgium 1-0 India (Women): GOAL BELGIUM! Barbara NELEN., much like yesterday, has scored early. India a bit standoffish in defence and the ball comes to Nelen at the far post.
Q1, Belgium 0-0 India (Women): Good attacking start by India.
The national anthems are done, the toss is done, and we’re ready for play in Antwerp.
India coach Janneke Schopman: We had a very good debrief, the girls were not happy with their performance. They had their own meeting, after that we watched some video and hope we can improve. We didn’t own the ball enough and create opportunities. Want us to be a little more dynamic and come in the circle a bit more.
17.33: A look at the recent H2H between these two sides.
17.28: Rani Rampal -presumably gets a rest today after having made her comeback yesterday from a long layoff. Gurjit Kaur is back in the starting XI. Sharmila Devi will also be in the mix today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian hockey. It’s FIH Pro League time once again as the Indian women and men’s teams return after a break, this time away in Belgium.
First up today, is once again the Belgium vs India (women’s) match in Antwerp.
Belgium 2-1 India (women)- Sportcentrum Wilrijkse Plein-Antwerp (BEL)
Belgium took an early lead in the third minute when Barbara Nelen picked up a ball passed into the circle by Louise Versavel and hit it first time past Savita in the India goal.
That lead was extended in the 35th minute though a piece of great finishing by Ambre Ballenghien. The ball was fired into the circle and Ballenghien was in a great position to touch it goalwards.
India knew they had to win or draw this game in order to prevent Argentina winning the FIH Pro League and, when Lalremsiami scored in the 48th minute, everything seemed possible. The striker used great one-on-one skills to take the ball past Aisling D’Hooghe to reduce the deficit. India really put their foot on the accelerator and created a heap of opportunities, including a chance in which Rani, who celebrated her 250th international cap, came close to evening things up. Through the onslaught, the Belgium defence stood firm.— via FIH Media
