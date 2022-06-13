Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed 81 off 46 balls to lead South Africa’s tricky chase as they beat India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.
Needing 149 for victory on a hot and humid day in Cuttack, South Africa rode Klaasen’s fourth T20 half-century to achieve their target in 18.2 overs and lead the five-match series 2-0.
South Africa’s bowlers, led by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, set up victory after they kept India to 148-6 after deciding to field first.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned figures of 4-13, put South Africa in trouble at 29-3 inside six overs on a seemingly tough batting pitch before Klaasen and Temba Bavuma, who made 35, put on 64 runs to put the chase back on track.
Klaasen soaked up the pressure and the humidity with his clean hitting. He raised his 50 in 41 balls and took apart the Indian attack to make the target look simple with the in-form David Miller for company.
Klaasen hit seven fours and five sixes before departing, but the job had been done and the left-handed Miller hit the winning runs to finish with 20 not out.
(With AFP inputs)