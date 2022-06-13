Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen smashed 81 off 46 balls to lead South Africa’s tricky chase as they beat India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Needing 149 for victory on a hot and humid day in Cuttack, South Africa rode Klaasen’s fourth T20 half-century to achieve their target in 18.2 overs and lead the five-match series 2-0.

South Africa’s bowlers, led by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, set up victory after they kept India to 148-6 after deciding to field first.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned figures of 4-13, put South Africa in trouble at 29-3 inside six overs on a seemingly tough batting pitch before Klaasen and Temba Bavuma, who made 35, put on 64 runs to put the chase back on track.

Klaasen soaked up the pressure and the humidity with his clean hitting. He raised his 50 in 41 balls and took apart the Indian attack to make the target look simple with the in-form David Miller for company.

Klaasen hit seven fours and five sixes before departing, but the job had been done and the left-handed Miller hit the winning runs to finish with 20 not out.

Here’s a look at the reactions from India’s 4-wicket loss to South Africa in the 2nd T20i:

SA stuffing India, and in some style! Tricky pitch has not held them back a bit. Intrepid approach, marvellous strokeplay , particularly by Klaasen, has brought them to the doorstep of victory. And without significant contribution from Miller. Questions mount for India — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 12, 2022

bhuvi’s world we’re just living in it — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) June 12, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar:



"The first player I got excited to see was Sachin Tendulkar. The second player is Umran Malik. He should play".#INDvSA — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 12, 2022

Indian men’s team in 2022:



Under Rohit Sharma: Played 11 matches, won 11 matches

Under other captains: Played 7 matches, lost 7 matches#INDvSA — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) June 12, 2022

Temba and Heinrich stabled the innings, then Miller and Klaasen Brought the fire..what a team effort. Great win boys! (10 balls to spare) #ProteaFire 🇿🇦🏏 #INDvSA — Gills (@gpricey23) June 12, 2022

South Africa have won 13 of their last 14 T20Is.



The one loss was enough to deny them a place in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final 😔#INDvSA #CricketTwitter — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 12, 2022

Sorry but you can't lose to Markram and QDK less team when you've got them 3 down in PP on this deck with the resources you've got . Just imagine the reactions had Kohli-Shastri started a series like this. — Steph (@albatrosscric) June 12, 2022

India going 6 an over in powerplay while Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson are not even in the squad. — KASHISH (@crickashish217) June 12, 2022

Despite some key players missing for India, didn’t expect that South Africa will be so good in first two matches. #INDvSA #Cricket — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 12, 2022

I wish I get to see Dinesh Karthik bat more balls as a finisher, coming in the 16th over and having a crack as he did in IPL. #INDvSA — Rashi (@IamAditea) June 12, 2022

Consecutive home defeats in T20Is for India for the first time since November 2019 when Bangladesh beat them by 7 wickets in Delhi after South Africa had beaten them by 9 wickets in Bengaluru #Cricket #INDvSA — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 12, 2022

Down, but not out.



Time to regroup and come back stronger on 14th June 💪🏻#INDvSA #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/Co3b0jVo2E — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 12, 2022

Today.



FIH Pro League - Men: India lose to Belgium.

FIH Pro League - Women: India lose to Belgium.

FIBA U16 Asia Cup - Boys: India lose to Australia.

T20I Series - Men: India lose to South Africa.



One of those days.#IndianSport — Sayak Dipta Dey (@sayakdd28) June 12, 2022

What David Miller can do, Klaasen can do too, and adds tax. Here for it. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/LllTvLgS0K — Maphuti Hlako🇿🇦 (@maphuti_africa) June 12, 2022

(With AFP inputs)