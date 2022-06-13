Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years.

The 26-year-old Russian, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the No 1 spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March.

But with Djokovic losing in the quarterfinals at the French Open, where he was defending champion, the door opened for Medvedev to rise again to top spot.

Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rankings points, however, will not be awarded from the ATP and WTA.

Zverev climbs to No 2 for the first time having spent a total of 56 weeks since November 2017 at thir spot. The German, however, is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his French Open semi-final with Nadal.

Djokovic’s grip on the No 1 ranking had already been weakened by his exclusion earlier in the year, because of Covid regulations, from the Australian Open where he was also the defending champion.

It is the first time since October 2018 that Djokovic is not in the top two.

For the first time since the week of November 10th, 2003—more than 18 and a half years ago—none of the Big 3 of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic are in the Top 2 of the ATP rankings. 😮@DaniilMedwed rises back up to No. 1 today, while @AlexZverev sets a new career-high of No. 2. 💥 — TENNIS (@Tennis) June 13, 2022

And it’s for the first time since November 2003 that neither of the Big 3 occupy the top 2 rankings.

Rafael Nadal, who beat the Serb at Roland Garros and went on to take the title for the 14th time, stays at No 4, now only 245 points behind his great rival.

Casper Ruud, who was overwhelmed by Nadal in the Paris final, reached his best career ranking of fifth in the world, up one place ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Former World No 1 Andy Murray climbed 21 places to 48 following his journey to the final in Stuttgart at the weekend while Medvedev’s conqueror Van Rijthoven jumped 99 places from 205 to 106.

Swiatek continues reign at the top



French Open champion Iga Swiatek remains firmly at the head of the new WTA rankings released on Monday, over 4000 points ahead of No 2 Anett Kontaveit.

The 21-year-old Pole has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March.

The only change in the Top 20 sees Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, beaten in Sunday’s final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch by the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, take fifth place from Maria Sakkari.

Neither Sabalenka nor Alexandrova will be at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam event of the year, as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred from competing following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The following are the top 20 men’s and women’s singles world rankings as of June 13, 2022, along with their rankings points.

Men’s singles 1. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7950 pts (+1) 2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7075 (+1) 3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6770 (-2) 4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6525 5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5050 (+1) 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4945 (-1) 7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4893 8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4125 9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3895 10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3570 11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3455 12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3258 (+1) 13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3185 (-1) 14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2920 15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2473 (+1) 16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2325 (-1) 17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2130 18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2100 19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 1965 20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1858