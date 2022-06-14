After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected due to Covid-19, resumed on June 6 with all the quarter-finals taking place in Bengaluru.

While Uttar Pradesh beat a star-studded Karnataka, Mumbai dominated Uttarakhand to set up semi-final encounter at the Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh outclassed Punjab and Jharkhand succumbed to Bengal’s mighty batting performance to meet each other in Alur. On Tuesday, the final four teams began the contest to secure a berth in the final.

Here’s a round-up of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals:

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh

After a turbulent start that saw Mumbai stumbling at 24/2 - Prithvi Shaw (0) and Armaan Jaffer (10) returned to the pavillion quickly - a few individual performances launched a fightback to take the team to 260/5 at stumps on the opening day. Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up a second consecutive century in a knockout game and Hardik Tamore ensured a late counterattack (51) put the team in a comfortable position. Sarfaraz Khan, too, continued to show off his rich form during his 52-ball 40. With bowling figures 17-4-35-2, Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for Uttar Pradesh while Karan Sharma also took a couple of wickets for 39 runs.

Another 100 in a crucial game for Yashasvi Jaiswal, he's making a name to be regarded as the next big thing in Indian Cricket for sure. An absolute pleasure to see him do so well across formats. Well done!#RanjiTrophy — Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) June 14, 2022

Fantastic knock by Jaiswal, he has been a big occasion player, maybe an answer for the future as a left hander. #RanjiTrophy — Rashi (@IamAditea) June 14, 2022

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh

It was a special day for 28-year-old Himanshu Mantri (134*) who registered his first century in first-class cricket in an all-important game for Madhya Pradesh. Although the Bengal bowlers dominated in the first session by picking three wickets, MP battled back in the second session to pull through from 59/2 to 271/6 at stumps on Day 1. Bengal’s pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar picked two wickets apiece but an unbeaten Mantri anchored the innings with Akshat Raghuwanshi by his side, who contributed with 63 off 81 with the bat before being dismissed by Akash Deep.

