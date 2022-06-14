Jonny Bairstow powered England to a five-wicket win over New Zealand on the final day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Tuesday as the home side won a series for the first time since January 2021.

England chased down 299 thanks to an great display of raw power from Bairstow, who took just 77 balls to reach the ninth Test century of his career.

Bairstow narrowly missed hitting England’s fastest Test hundred, taking one more delivery than Gilbert Jessop, who scored a 76-ball ton against Australia in 1902.

While Bairstow could not earn a place in the history books, that will be a footnote for the 32-year-old, whose display will be remembered forever by all those who witnessed it.

A capacity crowd at Trent Bridge was treated to a remarkable array of brutal boundaries from Bairstow, who hit 14 fours and seven sixes to leave New Zealand bewildered in his 92-ball masterclass.

After chasing down 277 to win the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets thanks to Joe Root’s 115 not out, Bairstow ensured England enjoyed another successful final-day chase.

Here are reactions to England’s incredible win:

#ENGvNZ



Bairstow, Stokes and a win for the ages! 🙌🏽🙌🏽



📹: England Cricketpic.twitter.com/8NeVfvKvdE — The Field (@thefield_in) June 14, 2022

What a win @englandcricket! Phenomenal 🔥 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) June 14, 2022

In a test where a team scores big in the 1st innings,it is always vulnerable if the opposition comes close. There isn't enough time for the team batting 4th to get bowled out, so the pressure mounts in the 3rd innings. Hence my feeling after the 2nd innings that England could win — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2022

June 2021: NZ set Eng 273 in 75 overs. Eng bat out a draw scoring 170/3 (70).



June 2022: NZ set Eng 299 in 72 overs. Eng chase it down in 50 overs!



What changed? Mindset. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/zOMbJMB51I — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 14, 2022

New Zealand's 837 runs in Nottingham Test are the second most by a team in a losing effort.



The record is 861 by England at Leeds in 1948 - a Test where "The Invincibles" Aussies chased down a fourth innings target of 404 losing only 3 wickets! #ENGvsNZ #ENGvNZ #NZvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 14, 2022

What a chase #EngvNZ Knock of his life @jbairstow21 Brilliant 👏👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 14, 2022

Unbelievable theatre. Bairstow chasing fastest ever England Test hundred and Stokes on a wonky knee #EngvNZ — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) June 14, 2022

What a fabulous test match. A brilliant run chase and one of the greatest test innings of all-time from @jbairstow21. Superbly positive captaincy from @benstokes38. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2022

Highest strike-rate while chasing target in a Test match (min: 100 runs):



147.82 - Jonny Bairstow🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v NZ, 2022

132.14 - Nathan Astle🇳🇿 v ENG, 2002

130.00 - Gilbert Jessop🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v AUS, 1902#ENGvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 14, 2022

I mean. Stokes and Bairstow. Bairstow and Stokes. I think these two might actually cure me. #ENGvNZ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 14, 2022

Jonny Bairstow hitting this ball as if it’s robbed his grandmother. Unbelievable. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) June 14, 2022

SECOND FASTEST HUNDRED FOR ENGLAND IN TEST CRICKET AND ALL THAT WHILE PLAYING IN THE 4TH INNINGS WITH THE THREAT OF LOSING. JONNY BAIRSTOW IS A MAD MAN. THIS IS AN EXTRAORDINARY INNINGS. — Manya (@CSKian716) June 14, 2022

That stand was worth 179 in 20.1 overs - that's the equivalent of two-thirds of a session. Insane. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 14, 2022

India total score

179/5 in 20 overs (T20I)



Stokes-Bairstow so far

179/0 in 20 overs (Test)#INDvSA #ENGvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 14, 2022

Not one Test century in the CricViz database has a higher attacking shot percentage *and* a lower false shot percentage than Jonny Bairstow's today. #ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 14, 2022

Fastest strike-rate in Test innings of 130+:

183.54 145/79 BB McCullum NZ v Aus Christchurch 2016

147.82 136/92 JM Bairstow Eng v NZ Nottingham 2022

145.52 195/134 BB McCullum NZ v SL Christchurch 2014 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) June 14, 2022

Jonny Bairstow - 93 from 44 balls after tea — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 14, 2022

Excluding timeless Tests, there has been only one occasion in cricket history where more runs were scored in a Test that produced a result than this Nottingham Test (1675).

Leeds Test in 1948 had 1723 runs being scored as Australia won chasing a target of 404.#ENGvsNZ #NZvsENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 14, 2022

Jonny Bairstow with one of the great test hundreds. My word. #ENGvNZ — kεz (@_kezx) June 14, 2022

At tea, all four results were possible, with England needing another 160 runs with six wickets left.

But the sensational Bairstow, supported by skipper Ben Stokes, with an unbeaten 75, demolished of the Test world champions.

It was the highest final-innings run chase in a Test at Trent Bridge, surpassing the previous record of 284 set by England against New Zealand in 2004.

England, who had won just one match in 17 before this series, are gathering momentum under new skipper Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum.

Their desire for relentlessly positive and aggressive cricket has been embraced by England and they will seek to sweep the series in the final Test at Headingley from June 23.

This victory was even more eye-catching because New Zealand, inspired by Daryl Mitchell’s 190, scored 553 in the first innings after Stokes opted to bowl first.

- Bairstow onslaught -

That could have been a series-defining decision by Stokes, but England bailed out their captain by scoring 539 in their first innings, with Root making 176 and Ollie Pope 145.

A New Zealand second-innings collapse late on the fourth day gave England renewed incentive to chase the win.

They seized the chance in stunning style after bowling out the Kiwis for 284 in the first session of the final day.

With the match seemingly on a knife-edge heading into the final session, Bairstow took matters into his own hands.

The Yorkshire batsman reached 50 from 51 balls in fitting style, unleashing a boundary off Matt Henry.

Swatting Trent Boult for six in the next over, Bairstow was propelling the England charge as he and Stokes took 42 from the first 16 balls of the evening session.

The onslaught kept going as Bairstow battered Boult for two more sixes, giving him six maximums since the break.

England had amassed 59 from five overs to put themselves on the brink of victory as the crowd roared their approval.

Shell-shocked New Zealand had no answer to Bairstow as he marched towards an astonishing century.

Stokes was struggling with a knee injury but kept blasting away, smashing another four after a visit from the physio.

With New Zealand’s bowlers losing the plot, Bairstow maintained his assault at the other end but he missed out on England’s fastest century after a pair of defensive strokes.

When Bairstow finally departed to a raucous standing ovation after being caught behind off Boult, England were heading for a victory, inspired by his breathtaking performance.

Inputs from AFP