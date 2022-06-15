Indian Football Watch, India vs Hong Kong: From Sunil Chhetri’s finish to Anwar Ali and Ishan Pandita’s first goals India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign in style as they bagged a massive 4-0 win over Hong Kong in the final game of Group D. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago Sunil Chhetri against Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualifiers | AIFF Media Reliving some of the best moments of India's 🇮🇳 historic victory against Hong Kong last night 💙#INDHKG ⚔️ #ACQ2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/l5TWSzqQ1E— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 15, 2022 That Control 🥵That Finish 🤌Another Day, Another @chetrisunil11 Goal!🔥#INDHKG ⚔️ #AsianCup2023 🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/2i8UTrBvKu— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) June 15, 2022 #ACQ2023 #IndianFootball ⚽In a big week for India in Kolkata, Anwar Ali shines bright.✍️ @shahidthejudge writes about the youngster who's been through a lot in his career already. https://t.co/UMHcJ0DAUA— The Field (@thefield_in) June 15, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sunil Chhetri Indian football India Hong Kong Asian Cup Qualifiers Asian Cup 2023 Anwar Ali Ishan Pandita