India’s HS Prannoy defeated compatriot Lakshya Sen in straight games to reach the second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event at the Istoran Senayan in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Also progressing into the second round was the men’s doubles pairing of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

Prannoy will next face Ng Ka Long Angus while Dhruv-Arjun will take on China’s Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi, the pair that stunned second seeds Ahsan-Setiawan earlier in the day.

Prannoy trailed the head-to-head 0-2 on the international circuit heading into the match, with both those wins by Lakshya coming earlier this year. But the senior pro produced a solid performance to win 21-10, 21-9 in 34 minutes.

Lakshya, seeded eighth, had a 6-3 lead in the first game but it was all Prannoy thereafter. The 29-year-old gained confidence as the match progressed, dictated points as Lakshya struggled to find rhythm.

The two played key roles in India’s recent Thomas Cup triumph and their match on Wednesday was expected to be a tight contest. But once Prannoy got his nose ahead in the first half of the opener, the 20-year-old couldn’t quite fight back despite some flashes of brilliance.

Earlier in the day, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also advanced with a hard-fought 27-25, 18-21, 21-19 victory against Japan’s Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi in the men’s doubles round of 32. The match lasted an hour and 23 minutes and it was the Indian pair that prevailed on the back of a gritty performance against the world No 30 pair.

Arjun-Dhruv were in command of the opening game at 17-10 but the Japanese fought back strongly, and both pairs saw game points come and go in an epic opener. Eventually the Indians won that 27-25. The second game too was a close one but Takeuchi-Matsui kept their opponents at arm’s length for the second half and forced the decider.

The third game was also a gruelling back-and-forth battle and it took couple of superb points from the Indians in the back-end to wrestle back the momentum. In the end, the Japanese duo let the shuttle drop in between them and sunk to the court in disbelief at a bizarre error while the Indians screamed in delight. They have had issues closing out tight games against higher-ranked pairs in the past but this was a case of holding their nerves.

In women’s doubles, India’s Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 9-21, 10-21 in the round of 32 against China’s Zheng Yu and Zhang Shu Xian.

Ashna Roy and Haritha Manazhiyil Harinarayanan also went down in their women’s doubles opener, with Korea’s Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong winning 21-9, 21-8 in 25 minutes.

Later on Wednesday, Srikanth Kidambi – another star of India’s Thomas Cup win – was to begin his campaign against France’s Brice Leverdez.