Olympic Games Javelin Throw gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will lead India’s charge in Birmingham as the Athletics Federation of India named a 37-member squad on Thursday to compete in the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 this year.

The squad includes three male javelin throwers in Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav (all three have crossed the 80m mark this season already) and three Triple Jumpers in Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul.

Best throws by Indians in men's javelin in 2022 Mark Competitor Venue Date 89.30 Neeraj CHOPRA Paavo Nurmi Stadium, Turku (FIN) 14 JUN 2022 84.35 D.P MANU Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai (IND) 11 JUN 2022 82.54 Rohit YADAV Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai (IND) 11 JUN 2022 82.43 D.P MANU Thiruvanthapuram (IND) 13 MAR 2022 82.13 Yash Vir SINGH Bhubaneshwar (IND) 24 MAY 2022 via World Athletics

“We are requesting the Indian Olympic Association to increase our quota by one and to assist in securing accreditation for a couple of athletes. We have also selected a few subject to their proving their fitness and form before the Games,” AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Shot Puttter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will have to perform well in Kazakhstan while Amoj Jacob has been selected subject to his recovery and fitness level,” the AFI President added. “Similarly, Discus Throwers Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and Seema Antil Punia as well as Hammer Thrower Sarita Singh will have to perform in Kazakhstan or California. Race walker Bhawna Jat will have to prove her fitness.”

Seema and Navjeet had won medals in 2018 (silver and bronze in women’s discus) along with Neeraj’s gold.

Sumariwalla also confirmed that steeplechase national record holder Avinash Sable, Tokyo champion Neeraj Chopra and three-time CWG silver medallist in discus throw Seema Antil Punia, who are training overseas, sought and were granted exemption from appearing in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai.

Recent national record setters Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), and Aishwarya B (triple jump) also made the cut and will be keen to impress. In women’s javelin, national record holder Annu Rani made the cut.

India’s CWG 2022 team for athletics as of June 16, 2022:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); Nitender Rawat (Marathon); M Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump); Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw); Sandeep Kumar and Amit Khatri (Race Walking); Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m Relay).

Women: S Dhanalakshmi (100m and 4x100m relay); Jyothi Yarraji (100mHurdles); Aishwarya B (Long Jump and Triple Jump) and Ancy Sojan (Long Jump); Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put); Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon and Seema Antil Punia (Discus Throw); Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani (Javelin Throw); Manju Bala Singh and Sarita Romit Singh (Hammer Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (Race Walking); Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna and NS Simi (4x100m relay).