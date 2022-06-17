England hit a world-record men’s ODI score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three batters scoring centuries in the run blitz.

With this mammoth score, Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own record in men’s ODIs of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

A 93-ball 122 from opener Philip Salt, followed by a Dawid Malan’s 125 off 109 and with a cherry on the top by Jos Buttler who registered an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls saw England put on the batting exhibition in Amsterdam.

Buttler missed his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball while Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England’s ODI history off just 17 balls – the joint second-fastest of all-time.

The record-breaking score also saw some mind-boggling numbers being churned on the way.

Highest ODI totals (men's) Team Score RR Opposition Ground Match Date England 498/4 9.96 v Netherlands Amstelveen 17 Jun 2022 England 481/6 9.62 v Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018 England 444/3 8.88 v Pakistan Nottingham 30 Aug 2016 Sri Lanka 443/9 8.86 v Netherlands Amstelveen 4 Jul 2006 South Africa 439/2 8.78 v West Indies Johannesburg 18 Jan 2015

Across international cricket combined as well, it is now the highest ODI total, with New Zealand women’s 491 taking second spot.

Highest ODI totals (women's) eam Score Overs RR Opposition Ground Match Date NZ 491/4 50.0 9.82 v Ire Dublin 8 Jun 2018 NZ 455/5 50.0 9.1 v PAK Christchurch 29 Jan 1997 NZ 440/3 50.0 8.8 v Ire Dublin 13 Jun 2018

The score is also the record for men’s List A cricket (all 50-over competitive senior matches):

Highest totals in Men's List A cricket Team Score RR Opposition Ground Match Date England 498/4 9.96 v Netherlands Amstelveen 17 June 2022 Surrey 496/4 9.92 v Gloucs The Oval 29 Apr 2007 England 481/6 9.62 v Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018 India A 458/4 9.16 v Leics Leicester 19 Jun 2018 Mumbai 457/4 9.14 v Puducherry Jaipur 25 Feb 2021 Titans 453/3 9.06 v North West Centurion 30 Mar 2022

Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

Here’s a look at some more stats from the incredible total:

Incredible.



We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣



🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

Most sixes in an ODI innings:



26 - England v NETH at Amstelveen, today

25 - England v AFG at Manchester, 2019

24 - England v WI at St. George's, 2019

23 - West Indies v ENG at Bridgetown, 2019#NEDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 17, 2022

Last 12 overs of England innings- 198 runs.



That's insane !!!! 😲😵#ENGvsNED — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 17, 2022

Amstelveen has regained the world record ODI total.



World record was 443-9 by SL v Netherlands at that ground from 2006 to 2016. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) June 17, 2022

Fastest centuries at away venues in ODIs (by balls) :-

45 - Brian Lara 🏝️ v BAN 1999

45 - Shahid Afridi 🇵🇰 v IND 2005

*46 - Jos Buttler 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v PAK 2015

47 - Jos Buttler 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v NED today



(*came in Dubai which is a neutral venue but can be technically considered home for PAK)#NEDvENG — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) June 17, 2022

Fastest 150 in ODIs:



64 balls - AB de Villiers🏝️ v WI, 2015

65 balls - Jos Buttler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v NETH, today

76 balls - Jos Buttler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v WI, 2019#NEDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 17, 2022

Highest Men's ODI totals:



4-498 England v Netherlands Amstelveen 2022

6-481 England v Australia Nottingham 2018

3-444 England v Pakistan Nottingham 2016

9-443 Sri Lanka v Netherlands Amstelveen 2006#NEDvENG #ENGvNED 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) June 17, 2022

England have scored 658 runs in 66 overs from their last 2 sessions in international cricket - 498 off 50 overs (ODI) and 160 off 16 overs (Test). #NEDvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 17, 2022

All stats for men’s ODI unless otherwise stated and tables courtesy ESPNCricinfo Stastguru