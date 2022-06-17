England hit a world-record men’s ODI score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three batters scoring centuries in the run blitz.
With this mammoth score, Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own record in men’s ODIs of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.
A 93-ball 122 from opener Philip Salt, followed by a Dawid Malan’s 125 off 109 and with a cherry on the top by Jos Buttler who registered an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls saw England put on the batting exhibition in Amsterdam.
Buttler missed his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball while Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England’s ODI history off just 17 balls – the joint second-fastest of all-time.
The record-breaking score also saw some mind-boggling numbers being churned on the way.
Highest ODI totals (men's)
|Team
|Score
|RR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|498/4
|9.96
|v Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|17 Jun 2022
|England
|481/6
|9.62
|v Australia
|Nottingham
|19 Jun 2018
|England
|444/3
|8.88
|v Pakistan
|Nottingham
|30 Aug 2016
|Sri Lanka
|443/9
|8.86
|v Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|4 Jul 2006
|South Africa
|439/2
|8.78
|v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|18 Jan 2015
Across international cricket combined as well, it is now the highest ODI total, with New Zealand women’s 491 taking second spot.
Highest ODI totals (women's)
|eam
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|NZ
|491/4
|50.0
|9.82
|v Ire
|Dublin
|8 Jun 2018
|NZ
|455/5
|50.0
|9.1
|v PAK
|Christchurch
|29 Jan 1997
|NZ
|440/3
|50.0
|8.8
|v Ire
|Dublin
|13 Jun 2018
The score is also the record for men’s List A cricket (all 50-over competitive senior matches):
Highest totals in Men's List A cricket
|Team
|Score
|RR
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|England
|498/4
|9.96
|v Netherlands
|Amstelveen
|17 June 2022
|Surrey
|496/4
|9.92
|v Gloucs
|The Oval
|29 Apr 2007
|England
|481/6
|9.62
|v Australia
|Nottingham
|19 Jun 2018
|India A
|458/4
|9.16
|v Leics
|Leicester
|19 Jun 2018
|Mumbai
|457/4
|9.14
|v Puducherry
|Jaipur
|25 Feb 2021
|Titans
|453/3
|9.06
|v North West
|Centurion
|30 Mar 2022
Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.
Here’s a look at some more stats from the incredible total:
All stats for men’s ODI unless otherwise stated and tables courtesy ESPNCricinfo Stastguru