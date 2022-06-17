England hit a world-record men’s ODI score of 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday, with three batters scoring centuries in the run blitz.

With this mammoth score, Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own record in men’s ODIs of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

A 93-ball 122 from opener Philip Salt, followed by a Dawid Malan’s 125 off 109 and with a cherry on the top by Jos Buttler who registered an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls saw England put on the batting exhibition in Amsterdam.

Buttler missed his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball while Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest 50 in England’s ODI history off just 17 balls – the joint second-fastest of all-time.

The record-breaking score also saw some mind-boggling numbers being churned on the way.

Highest ODI totals (men's)

Team Score RR Opposition Ground Match Date
England 498/4 9.96 v Netherlands Amstelveen 17 Jun 2022
England 481/6 9.62 v Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018
England 444/3 8.88 v Pakistan Nottingham 30 Aug 2016
Sri Lanka 443/9 8.86 v Netherlands Amstelveen 4 Jul 2006
South Africa 439/2 8.78 v West Indies Johannesburg 18 Jan 2015

Across international cricket combined as well, it is now the highest ODI total, with New Zealand women’s 491 taking second spot.

Highest ODI totals (women's)

eam Score Overs RR Opposition Ground Match Date
NZ  491/4 50.0 9.82 v Ire Dublin 8 Jun 2018
NZ  455/5 50.0 9.1 v PAK Christchurch 29 Jan 1997
NZ  440/3 50.0 8.8 v Ire Dublin 13 Jun 2018

The score is also the record for men’s List A cricket (all 50-over competitive senior matches):

Highest totals in Men's List A cricket

Team Score RR Opposition Ground Match Date
England 498/4 9.96 v Netherlands Amstelveen 17 June 2022
Surrey 496/4 9.92 v Gloucs The Oval 29 Apr 2007
England 481/6 9.62 v Australia Nottingham 19 Jun 2018
India A 458/4 9.16 v Leics Leicester 19 Jun 2018
Mumbai 457/4 9.14 v Puducherry Jaipur 25 Feb 2021
Titans 453/3 9.06 v North West Centurion 30 Mar 2022

Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

Here’s a look at some more stats from the incredible total:

All stats for men’s ODI unless otherwise stated and tables courtesy ESPNCricinfo Stastguru