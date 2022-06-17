England men’s team put on an exhilarating display of batting to record the highest ever score in ODI cricket by scoring 498-4 in the first ODI against Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday.
Interestingly, it was England who were the previous record-holders as well in men’s ODIs, with their 481 against Australia at Trent Bridge. Across international cricket combined as well, it is now the highest ODI total, with New Zealand women’s 491 moving to second spot.
While Philip Salt (122) got his first ODI hundred, Jos Buttler (162) and Dawid Malan (125) also scored sublime tons. Liam Livingstone, who walked in with five overs to spare, then added to Netherlands’ misery as scored 66 from 22 and brought up the joint-second fastest ODI fifty.
England added 156 runs to their total just by hitting a record 26 sixes. On the path to the record-breaking score, some mind-boggling numbers were churned.
Unsurprisingly, there were reactions aplenty on social media after the record-breaking batting.
Here’s a look at some of them: