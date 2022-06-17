England men’s team put on an exhilarating display of batting to record the highest ever score in ODI cricket by scoring 498-4 in the first ODI against Netherlands in Amstelveen on Friday.

Interestingly, it was England who were the previous record-holders as well in men’s ODIs, with their 481 against Australia at Trent Bridge. Across international cricket combined as well, it is now the highest ODI total, with New Zealand women’s 491 moving to second spot.

While Philip Salt (122) got his first ODI hundred, Jos Buttler (162) and Dawid Malan (125) also scored sublime tons. Liam Livingstone, who walked in with five overs to spare, then added to Netherlands’ misery as scored 66 from 22 and brought up the joint-second fastest ODI fifty.

England added 156 runs to their total just by hitting a record 26 sixes. On the path to the record-breaking score, some mind-boggling numbers were churned.

Unsurprisingly, there were reactions aplenty on social media after the record-breaking batting.

Here’s a look at some of them:

England do love to score 𝐁𝐈𝐆 in ODI cricket 💥 #NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/78n68elF1p — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

Stick Cricket in Amsterdam — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) June 17, 2022

Last 12 overs of England innings- 198 runs.



That's insane !!!! 😲😵#ENGvsNED — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 17, 2022

England score 498, smash their own world record, and yet they'll still be a bit pissed off. Cricket is never good — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 17, 2022

Netherlands are not even chasing 10RPO. Walk in the park, go get 'em boys. — Manya (@CSKian716) June 17, 2022

A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can’t compete against. Extra ordinary batting by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI match. Not to forget an outstanding innings by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/s7DlfhOo0H — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 17, 2022

While there are many interesting facts and figures coming from Amstelveen, here is one more (nothing to do with 498 tho). This cricket ground is ~2 meters below sea level. There is no international venue in Test playing nations that is below sea level. #NEDvEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 17, 2022

England didn't beat their own record for the highest ODI total.



They beat the record of White Ferns, who made 491/4 vs Ireland in 2018.#NEDvEMG #ENGvsNED — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 17, 2022

Jos Buttler in ODI format:



4034 runs

40.34 average

121.03 strike rate

10 hundreds

20 fifties pic.twitter.com/d4KZWLzjm7 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2022

Remember looking and re-looking at the scorecard when Sanath Jayasuriya’s blitz helped Sri Lanka amass 443 in 2006. It was unthinkable then. The disbelief reduced a bit when England posted 481 in 2018. England’s 498 today seems like long time coming. Jeepers! What next? #NEDvENG — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) June 17, 2022

#NEDvENG



Unreal what we've just witnessed from England! 🤯



World record for the highest ODI score, 3 centuries, Jos narrowly missing out on the fastest ton by an English batter, Livingstone's joint second-fastest 50 of all-time.



Phew! — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) June 17, 2022

Amongst all this we forgot Liam Livingstone got 60 of 66 runs in boundaries. — Steph (@albatrosscric) June 17, 2022

Amstelveen has regained the world record ODI total.



World record was 443-9 by SL v Netherlands at that ground from 2006 to 2016. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) June 17, 2022

498 - @englandcricket have hit a World Record men's ODI score of 498, beating their own mark of 481 v Australia (2016), in fact it's the highest List A score overall (Surrey, 494 v Gloucestershire, 2007). pic.twitter.com/csng0p4dwt — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 17, 2022

Highest Men's ODI totals:



4-498 England v Netherlands Amstelveen 2022

6-481 England v Australia Nottingham 2018

3-444 England v Pakistan Nottingham 2016

9-443 Sri Lanka v Netherlands Amstelveen 2006#NEDvENG #ENGvNED 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) June 17, 2022