Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles injury.

“My Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter.

my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹🌱👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/mryWdKnitN — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 18, 2022

Osaka was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

More to follow...