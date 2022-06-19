Indian hockey Watch: India captain Savita Punia stars with stellar saves against Argentina in Pro League shootout In the first of the two-legged tie against champions Argentina in Rotterdam, Savita was superb between the posts after India drew 3-3 in regular time. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago File image: India captain and goal-keeper Savita Punia | Hockey India Savita just being Savita ✋🛑Three big saves from the iconic @thehockeyindia goalkeeper to get the shoot-out win over Women’s #FIHProLeague champions Argentina 🇮🇳Follow the #FIHProLeague games on the @watchdothockey app 📲 @fih_hockey pic.twitter.com/ARh8bSOkZj— Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) June 18, 2022 FIH Pro League: Savita Punia-led India clinch shootout bonus after 3-3 draw vs toppers Argentina We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Savita Punia FIH Hockey Pro League Hockey India Indian women's hockey