The junior Indian women’s hockey team came from behind to hold a the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in the U23 5-Nations Tournament in Dublin, Ireland on Monday.

Annu (19’) and Beauty Dungdung (37’) scored one goal each for India while Amber Brouwer (13’), and Belen Van Der Broek (17’) were on the target for the Dutch team.

The Netherlands side put India under pressure early on by earning three back-to-back Penalty Corners in the first five minutes. However, a gritty Indian defence stood firm and prevented them from scoring. The Dutch then upped their ante as the game progressed and were awarded for the same as they broke the deadlock in the 13th minute through Brouwer. Thereafter, they did well to hold on to their lead as the first quarter came to a close.

Netherlands started the second quarter on the front foot, and it paid off when Van Der Broek scored in the 17th minute.

Trailing, the Indians started to push back, winning thier first penalty corner in the 18th minute. India’s offensive strategy paid off as Annu pulled one back in the 19th minute.

India looked to attack early on as the third quarter started. The Indian team was rewarded for their effort as their vice captain Beauty Dungdung scored the equalizer in the 37th minute.

The Netherlands players felt a sense of urgency as the fourth quarter began, having squandered a two-goal advantage. This was also evident in their game, as they earned yet another PC in the 47th minute but failed to convert.

The Dutch also failed to convert in the two consecutive PCs they earned in the final minutes, ending the match in a draw.

India plays Ukraine in their third match on Wednesday, 22 June at 1730IST.