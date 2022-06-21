Indian boxer and Olympic medallist Vijender Singh will return to the ring for his sixth professional bout in the country when he competes in the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ event in Raipur in August.

Since turning professional in 2015, he had a 12-1 record with eight knockouts. However, his unbeaten streak of 12 was broken in his last bout in Goa. ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ – which will only be the pugilist’s sixth bout in India during his professional boxing career, will also be the city’s first professional boxing event.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Vijender said, “It’s a great opportunity to introduce the sport to the people of the state and hopefully, this can inspire a new generation of boxers. I am currently training in Manchester and look forward to starting my unbeaten streak again this August.”

The event, organised with the support of the government of Chhattisgarh, will be held at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur.