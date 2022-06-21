Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs USA live updates: India grow into the match, 0-0 in Q2
Follow live updates of the FIH Pro League women's hockey match between India and USA in Rotterdam.
Preview: Savita & Co look to end campaign on a high against USA
Report: India’s World Cup squad has been announced, Savita to lead, Rani misses out
Q2, USA 1-0 INDIA (Women): GOAL USA! Danielle GREGA! An aerial ball into the circle and Grega just got a faint touch on it with her stick and Bichu is caught off her line. If the touch hadn’t happened, won’t have been a goal but that’ll go down as a goalkeeping error.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Good rushing by USA even as Gurjit gets a good shot away. USA deal with it... and soon after India come forward again, looked like it was Navneet who worked space. No, that’s Sonika. Her shot-cross just needed a touch from someone! Just evaded Sharmila’s stick at the end.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Good attacking work by India again. Neha and Navneet involved, India win a PC.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Well worked move by India, Vandana gets the shot away after some good stick work at the edge of the circle. Just wide of target. Sharmila in space down the right soon after, and her final pass is just cut out by the defence and Vandana is a little bit frustrated at the moment.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): CHANCE! A pass intercepted in midfield and suddenly India have a a 2v1 situation but Sharmila and Sangita can’t make the most of it.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Oh wow, that’s a soft PC to give away. Navjot intentionally touches the ball away beyond play. And yes it is still Bichu in goal. A second PC in succession and this Bichu with a nice save with her right foot. Confident youngster.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Really great work from Sangita, the lone forward latches on to a long pass with a good steal and then does well to fashion space. But USA deal with it in numbers. For India’s good work in this Q, yet to see a clear chance.
Q2, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Looks like it is still Bichu in goal but can’t confirm as the game is largely in USA’s half at the moment, sustained attacking pressure by the Indians.
End of Q1, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Not much to write home about offensively for both sides, Sharmila and Navneet are showing flashes of brilliance, USA seem to have the physical edge. Tight first 15 minutes. Bichu was largely a spectator, waiting to see if she retains her place between the posts.
Q1, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Nisha is back on the pitch, so that’s good. But gets into trouble in the midfield against a player nearly twice her size. Good fight, but umpire gives a green card. Off for two mins.
Q1, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): Good pressure now down the other end for India as Navneet wins India a PC. Great play from the attacker, as Schopman notes something down in her little book. Gurjit with a drag flick and it is dealt with by USA.
Q1, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): The first PC of the day and it goes to USA as Megan turns Sonika one way then the other. India deal with it well enough but Nisha has been hit on the shoulder it looks like and she has walked off in pain.
Q1, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): First real attacking move and a shot on goal comes from USA, but the shot on Bichu’s goal goes high. Sharmila shows good pace then, India have their own chance, the USA GK kicks the ball away.
Q1, USA 0-0 INDIA (Women): The first 5 minutes have gone by without too much goal-mouth action. Both sides trying to figure out the attacking angles. Bichu in the goal, to start this match.
USA vs INDIA (Women’s): PUSHBACK IN ROTTERDAM!
Here’s a look at the recent H2H. The last two matches, what a wild ride that was when the teams competed to get into the Olympics and Schopman nearly masterminded a stunning comeback.
Coach Janneke Schopman before the match: Looking to build from what we did against Argentina. We had a great team performance, worked really hard and connected really well on the ball. They have good speed, transitions, we need to be defensively aware and make sure they don’t counter. Want to see some individual growth last match.
With 10 days to go for the World Cup, and the squad now confirmed, time for India to close out their debut in Pro League with 2 matches against USA, the team Janneke Schopman was coaching when these two teams met for Tokyo qualifiers.
Speaking about the World Cup team selection Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said:
“We have chosen the best squad for the World Cup. It is a mix of experience and young talent who have shown great promise when they were given a chance against top teams in the FIH Pro League.
“Except Rani, who is still not fully recovered from injury rehabilitation, the team has all the players who were part of the Olympic campaign with inclusions like Jyoti and Sonika who have done well in their roles when given a chance. We will also have Sangita and Akshata who will travel with the team as replacement players. The team is absolutely excited and eager to begin their World Cup campaign and we will utilize the next ten days to fine tune our game basis analysis from Pro League performances.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the FIH Pro League women’s hockey match between India and USA in Rotterdam. These matches (today and tomorrow) will conclude the Indian women’s FIH Pro League campaign.
Some big news first, before we look ahead to tonight’s match. The World Cup squad has been announced.
India’s World Cup squad has been announced, Savita to lead, Rani misses out
