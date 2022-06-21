Field Watch Watch: As Sri Lanka defeat Australia in 4th ODI to clinch the series, Colombo crowd erupts in joy Sri Lanka defeated Australia in the fourth ODI by four runs to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Scroll Staff An hour ago Fans watching SL vs AUS fourth ODI | AFP The crowd goes wild in Colombo as 🇱🇰 beat 🇦🇺 by 4 runs to seal the #AUSvSL series! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HXmIYmooLc— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2022 There’s this unique and charming rhythm & melody, along with the obvious intensity, when Sri Lankan fans are excited & happy, which is pretty much every minute, every day #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/RmZ3LvrFKY— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sri Lanka Australia Cricket