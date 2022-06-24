Picking up from where they left off on Day 2, Madhya Pradesh’s batting duo Shubham Sharma and Yash Dubey helped their team reduce the first innings deficit to merely six runs in the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Saturday.

While Dubey (133) brought up his third hundred of the season in the 73rd over, Shubham brought up 116 off 215 balls, and in the process, his fourth hundred of the season. The 222-run stand for the second wicket provided a solid platform for MP. Then the seasoned Rajat Patidar and captain Aditya Shrivastava finished in a comfortable position with 368/3 at stumps on Day 3.

They surely haven't missed the prolific duo. This is an authoritative show and then some — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 24, 2022

The Mumbai bowlers had been struggling to get the breakthroughs on the pitch that did not provide much assistance until Mohit Avasthi (1/53) dismissed Shubham to break the partnership. Shams Mulani (1/117) had Patidar caught off a no-ball when he was batting on 52 but then followed it up with Dubey’s dismissal in the 110th over.

Heading into Day 3, Patidar (67*) looks settled to become the third centurion for his side but would be expecting the middle-order to give him the support in order to pile on an imposing lead before pushing for what would be their first title.

Stumps, Day 3: What a day for MP, 368/3 and trail by just 6 runs. Two centurions, Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma. Rajat Patidar is going strong at 67 not out. Getting tougher and tougher for Mumbai. MP in the driver's seat at the moment. #RanjiTrophy2022final — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) June 24, 2022

Yash Dubey & Shubham Sharma's solid tons and Rajat Patidar unbeaten 67 on Day 3 of the @Paytm #RanjiTrophy #Final brought Madhya Pradesh within touching distance of Mumbai's first-innings total. 👏 👏 #MPvMUM



Watch the highlights 🎥 🔽https://t.co/EJcZG8SROY pic.twitter.com/zsjI9xWCsr — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 24, 2022

