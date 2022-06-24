Daryl Mitchell on Friday broke a 73-year-old record for the most runs by a New Zealand batter during a Test series against England while making 109 at Headingley.

His third hundred of the three-match series took him to 482 runs, 20 more than Martin Donnelly made in 1949.

The 31-year-old Mitchell, who could still add to the tally if required to bat in the second innings, became just the fifth New Zealand batter to score hundreds in three successive Tests.

Mitchell hit 108 in the first Test at Lord’s and followed up with 190 in the second game at Trent Bridge.

But despite his impressive run spree, Test world champions New Zealand lost both matches by five wickets as the home side took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Mitchell’s latest century on Friday came off 213 balls but he was out shortly afterwards, caught by Ben Stokes off the bowling of spinner Jack Leach.

Most runs by NZ men in a Test series in England Player Year Matches Inns Runs HS Avg 100s 50s Daryl Mitchell 2022 3 5* 482 190 120.50 3 1 Martin Donnelly 1949 4 6 462 206 77.00 1 3 Bert Sutcliffe 1949 4 7 423 101 60.42 1 4 Martin Crowe 1994 3 6 380 142 63.33 2 1 *Current series, could be added (Via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru for men's Tests)

3 - Daryl Mitchell (@BLACKCAPS) has recorded his third century in the men's Test series against England today; the joint-most by any NZ player in a single series in the history of the format (also Andrew Jones - 3 v Sri Lanka in 1991 & Ross Taylor - 3 v WI in Dec 2013). Hundred. pic.twitter.com/ptImF1VmQx — OptaJason (@OptaJason) June 24, 2022

