Daryl Mitchell on Friday broke a 73-year-old record for the most runs by a New Zealand batter during a Test series against England while making 109 at Headingley.
His third hundred of the three-match series took him to 482 runs, 20 more than Martin Donnelly made in 1949.
The 31-year-old Mitchell, who could still add to the tally if required to bat in the second innings, became just the fifth New Zealand batter to score hundreds in three successive Tests.
Mitchell hit 108 in the first Test at Lord’s and followed up with 190 in the second game at Trent Bridge.
But despite his impressive run spree, Test world champions New Zealand lost both matches by five wickets as the home side took an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Mitchell’s latest century on Friday came off 213 balls but he was out shortly afterwards, caught by Ben Stokes off the bowling of spinner Jack Leach.
Most runs by NZ men in a Test series in England
|Player
|Year
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|100s
|50s
|Daryl Mitchell
|2022
|3
|5*
|482
|190
|120.50
|3
|1
|Martin Donnelly
|1949
|4
|6
|462
|206
|77.00
|1
|3
|Bert Sutcliffe
|1949
|4
|7
|423
|101
|60.42
|1
|4
|Martin Crowe
|1994
|3
|6
|380
|142
|63.33
|2
|1