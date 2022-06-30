Play

John Isner said his second round win over two-time champion Andy Murray on Centre Court at Wimbledon ranked at the “very top”.

The big-serving American won 6-4 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 for his first win over home favourite Murray.

“I am most definitely not a better tennis player than Andy Murray, I might have just been a little better than him today,” Isner said in his post-match interview.

“It was an incredible honour to play him on this court in front of this crowd. At the age I’m at now, I need to relish these moments. This was one of the biggest wins of my career. To play as well as I did against one of our greatest players ever was a huge accomplishment for me. He’s a massive inspiration to each one of us in the locker room and we are so lucky to still have him around,” he said.

Isner will play 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the third round on Friday.