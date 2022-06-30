All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das resigned from his post on Thursday citing health reasons. Das had been on sick leave from the AIFF since June 20.

AIFF’s CEO of Leagues Sunando Dhar, who had been appointed as acting general secretary by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administratos in Das’ absence, will continue in his role.

The AIFF thanked Das for his “contribution and guidance” and wished him well.

“Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary of All India Football Federation has resigned from his post citing medical reasons. The All India Football Federation respects his decision, and thanks him for his contribution and guidance during his tenure in office. We wish him good health and luck in his future endeavours,” the AIFF said in a statement.

Das had been in his position since 2010 and had recently been accused of inappropriate behavior with AIFF employees by Ranjit Bajaj, the former owner of I-League side Minerva Punjab.

Both Das and the AIFF rejected the accusations with the football body’s integrity officer, Javed Siraj terming the alleagtions “frivolous and devoid of truth” in his report.

The Comptroller and Auditor General recently ordered an audit of accounts of the AIFF for the period coinciding with former AIFF president Praful Patel and Das’ tenure.