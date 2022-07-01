India in England 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed with India's score 71 in first innings of Edgbaston Test The sixth stump line did the the trick for Matthew Potts as Kohli departed for 11 runs leaving India reeling at 71/4. Scroll Staff 17 minutes ago Virat Kohli is bowled by England's Matthew Potts during play on Day 1 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston | AFP Not to be for Virat Kohli. 📽 England Cricket pic.twitter.com/EXZULenfK1— The Field (@thefield_in) July 1, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. India Tour of England India England Edgbaston Test Virat Kohli Matthew Potts