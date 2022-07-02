Ravindra Jadeja became the second centurion for India in the first innings of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Coming in at seven, the spin-bowling allrounder scored his third Test century off 183 deliveries to put India in the driver’s seat.
Jadeja did well to fulfil expectations of providing an extra cushion in the batting line up after being preferred to play over spinner R Ashwin in the Playing XI.
This century is his second century of the year, with the first one coming against Sri Lanka in Mohali and only his first outside Asia. On Day 1, the all-rounder complemented Rishabh Pant’s rapid-fire scoring but took matters into his own hands after the latter was dismissed to bat with the lower order and propel India to a solid 416 in the first innings.
Here’s a look at the reactions to Ravindra Jadeja’s century against England: