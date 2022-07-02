Ravindra Jadeja became the second centurion for India in the first innings of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday. Coming in at seven, the spin-bowling allrounder scored his third Test century off 183 deliveries to put India in the driver’s seat.

Jadeja did well to fulfil expectations of providing an extra cushion in the batting line up after being preferred to play over spinner R Ashwin in the Playing XI.

This century is his second century of the year, with the first one coming against Sri Lanka in Mohali and only his first outside Asia. On Day 1, the all-rounder complemented Rishabh Pant’s rapid-fire scoring but took matters into his own hands after the latter was dismissed to bat with the lower order and propel India to a solid 416 in the first innings.

Here’s a look at the reactions to Ravindra Jadeja’s century against England:

Top hundred from Jadeja. The best of his. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) July 2, 2022

One of Jadeja's best Test innings. Without any iota of a doubt. Came in as a bowling all rounder, but now he offers more assurance than specialist batters in ALL conditions. And this assurance also allowed Pant to bat the way he did. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) July 2, 2022

Played Jadeja. The joy on the face of his team mates said it all. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2022

This is how Jadeja tackled the English bowling 😉 Well played @imjadeja 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RICteCQRiO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 2, 2022

This is one of the best knocks I've seen from Jadeja. Incredible how he rebuilt his batting. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 2, 2022

Hundred for Ravindra Jadeja, came when India was 98 for 5, made a terrific partnership along with Pant and played outstanding knock in the series decider. One of the greatest all-rounders ever in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/PWpzPtwbnc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

86* at oval

81 at SCG

57 at MCG

56 at nottingham

100* at edgbaston



put some respect to his name, sir jadeja since 2016 has been phenomenal with the bat — siddhi (@_sectumsempra18) July 2, 2022

Rishabh Pant and Jadeja have scored two hundreds each in 2022.



No other Indian has made a single century this year. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) July 2, 2022

jadeja averages just under 37 with the bat and just over 24 with the ball. that's a world class all rounder. for context stokes has a similar batting average but averages nearly 33 with the ball. #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 2, 2022