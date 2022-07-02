Venus Williams is a legend for all her tennis achievements, but off court too the American tennis superstar has a reputation of being a witty champion.

That was on full view on Saturday night as she made a winning return to tour when the 42-year-old American teamed with Britain’s Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. It was all last-minute, said Venus and said inspiration came from Serena Williams’ decision to return to action as well as the increased heartbeats of seeing the grass at SW19.

Williams, playing her first event since Chicago in August last year, and Murray defeated Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 in their first round clash.

But when she was asked by a journalist later on if she was in for the experience or to go all the way to win, her response was epic and left Murray in splits.

This response from Venus Williams was brilliant 😅



"What kind of question is that?!" 💬#BBCTennis #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4e0LozWd9c — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 2, 2022

Williams revealed she had wanted to partner the Brit for some time.

“He played hard to get,” she said. “I wanted to play with him for ages but it was super last-minute.”

Williams said when she first arrived in London, it wasn’t her intention to get back on the courts.

“I was at the French Open which is beautiful but my heart didn’t beat the same way as when I saw the grass.”

Williams, a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon, is a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion.

However, both those titles came back in 1998 alongside Justin Gimelstob at the Australian Open and French Open.

She was runner-up in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2006 with Bob Bryan.

Murray is a five-time Slam champion in the event, winning Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 with Jelena Jankovic and Martina Hingis.

“I was supposed to play with Venus last year but I hurt my neck,” said the 36-year-old.

“I couldn’t say no twice. It was amazing to be on the court with such a champion.”

Earlier this week Serena Williams and Andy Murray exited the singles.

Serena lost to unseeded French player Harmony Tan in her first singles match for a year.

Murray was defeated in the second round by John Isner.

(With AFP inputs)