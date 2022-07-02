Iga Swiatek’s incredible run came to an end on Saturday at Wimbledon in straight sets as world No 37 Alize Cornet, ended the world No 1’s 37-match winning streak.
Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie.
Poland’s Swiatek was already showing signs of trouble as she needed just over two hours to see off Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Swiatek was in early trouble before winning four games in a row to take the first set but went down a break in the second and could not recover.
But the streak had to end sometime and it happened at the hands of the French veteran.
