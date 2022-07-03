India in England 2022 Watch: Jasprit Bumrah takes a spectacular catch to dismiss Ben Stokes at Edgbaston Jasprit Bumrah dropped an easy catch in the previous ball but pulled off a blinder in the next to dismiss Stokes off Shardul Thakur’s bowling. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Jasprit Bumrah takes a stunning catch to dismiss Ben Stokes | SonyLIV screengrab #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Jasprit Bumrah doesn't make the same mistake twice!Look at that catch 😎📹 SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/68ff6mbmPj— The Field (@thefield_in) July 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jasprit Bumrah Ben Stokes Edgbaston Test India England India Tour of England