India in England 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed by a super delivery from Ben Stokes and sharp reflexes from Joe Root Kohli followed up his 11 in the first innings with 20 in the second as his lean patch continued. Scroll Staff An hour ago Another low score for Virat Kohli | AFP An absolute jaffa!! 😍Rooty's reactions 😅Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/jKoipF4U01🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IzNH1r5V1g— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indian cricket India vs England Virat Kohli Ben Stokes Joe Root