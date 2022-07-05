India in England 2022 Watch: Joe Root plays a reverse scoop for six yet again, this time off Shardul Thakur After showing off his range of shots in the recently concluded New Zealand series against them, Root unleashed this shot against Thakur as well. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago England's Joe Root celebrates his century on Day 5 of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham in central England on July 5, 2022. | AFP There's nothing Joe Root can't do with the bat in hand at the moment 🤯📹: England Cricketpic.twitter.com/FzHgUfxq7F— The Field (@thefield_in) July 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Joe Root India England India Tour of England Jonny Bairstow Egbaston Test