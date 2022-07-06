India lost the Edgbaston Test against England on Tuesday after being on top for the majority of the contest. It was a result that highlighted particular trends for both teams in recent times. While India were left with serious concerns about their fourth innings bowling, England seem on course to establish chasing as a viable option in the longest format.

Jasprit Bumrah and Co set England a daunting target of 378 at Edgbaston. The visitors were underwhelming with the bat in their second innings but they were still left with plenty of runs to defend. However, unbeaten centuries by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts chase down the target inside three sessions in what was an astonishing finish to the series.

It was England’s highest-ever successful run-chase in Test cricket history, and what was just as impressive was the manner in which they did it. Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley laid the platform with a blistering century partnership before Root and Bairstow carried forward and bulldozed their team to victory.

For India, Bumrah, who took over captaincy duties after Rohit Sharma was ruled out with Covid-19, finished with an impressive 23 wickets in the series. He was declared the player of the series for the visiting team but his performance wasn’t enough to hide the major cracks in India’s bowling in the final stages.

Most wickets for an Indian seamer in an overseas Test series:



Kapil Dev v AUS 1991/92 - 25 @ 25.80

Kapil Dev v PAK 1982/83 - 24 @34.62

Jasprit Bumrah v ENG 2021 - 23 @ 22.47



One of the great overseas performances by an Indian quick from Bumrah.#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 5, 2022

Consecutive Test series wins in Australia, domination at home, a runners-up finish in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, and the latest draw in England are proof that India in recent years have probably had their strongest bowling attack in history. The likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ashwin Ravichandran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj (and a few more along the way) have delivered a number of fine performances over the years.

However, a look at India’s last three away Test matches will tell you there’s a prominent issue as far as the bowling is concerned. The two Tests in South Africa earlier this year and the latest one in Edgbaston saw India lose by seven wickets each time after having over 200 runs to defend on each occasion.

In their last three AWAY Test matches, Indian bowlers have not been able to defend totals of

243/3 & 212/3 (in South Africa in Jan 2022) and

378/3 today at Edgbaston

- just nine wickets were claimed in the fourth innings! #INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 5, 2022

The Edgbaston Test marked the first time in Test history that India lost the match while allowing opponents to score more than 350 in the fourth innings. And also only the second time in history that India conceded 350-plus in the fourth innings of a Test.

Highest targets which India failed to defend in Tests :-

378 - v ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Birmingham, 2022

339 - v AUS🇦🇺 Perth, 1977

276 - v WI🏝️ Delhi, 1987

240 - v SA🇿🇦 Johannesburg, 2022

213 - v NZ🇳🇿 Wellington, 1998

212 - v SA🇿🇦 Cape Town, 2022



3 out of the top 6 came this year !#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 5, 2022

Highest 4th inns totals vs India in men's Tests Score Overs RPO Result Opposition Ground Start Date 450/7 136.0 3.30 draw v South Africa Johannesburg 18 Dec 2013 378/3 76.4 4.93 lost v England Birmingham 1 Jul 2022 369/6 110.0 3.35 draw v England The Oval 9 Aug 2007 357/6 94.0 3.79 draw v Australia Sydney 2 Jan 2004 342/8 87.2 (8-ball) 2.93 lost v Australia Perth 16 Dec 1977

India coach Rahul Dravid addressed the issue in the post-match press conference, saying it could be a wide variety of issues, but maintaining the fitness and intensity through all four innings of a match was an area of concern. And it wasn’t just about the bowling.

“It’s been disappointing for us. I mean we had a couple of opportunities in South Africa as well and here as well,” Dravid told the media. “I just think it’s something we need to look at, something we need to probably work on. We have been very good at that over the last few years, in terms of taking wickets and winning those Test matches.”

“But, yeah, we haven’t been able to do that over the last few months. It could be a variety of factors: it could be maybe we just need to maintain that intensity, maintain that level of fitness, or maintain that level of performance right through a Test match.

“In the second innings, we have not batted well as well. If you look at all the third innings of these two Test matches overseas (Cape Town and Johannesburg) and this one, the batting has also probably not been up to scratch. In both areas, we have sort of started the Test matches well but we haven’t been able to finish well and yeah we need to get better at that and certainly need to improve,”

"We have been very good at taking wickets and winning Test matches. But we haven’t been able to do that. It could be maybe we need to maintain that intensity and that level of fitness right through a Test match.”#RahulDravid after #EdgbastonTest https://t.co/sY51d1gDYa — The Field (@thefield_in) July 6, 2022

England, on the other hand, served another reminder of their lofty ambitions in Test cricket. Since Ben Stokes took over as captain and Brendon McCullum as coach, they have completed four successful run-chases.

After the victory at Edgbaston, Stokes made a remark that highlighted the space England are in at the moment. He said: “There was a bit of me that almost wanted them to get 450 to see what we could do.”

The manner in which England went about hunting down the target, which was challenging by any measure, vindicated the skipper’s confidence. Lees and Crawley kept picking boundaries in their 107-run opening stand, before Root and Bairstow made a mockery of the Indian bowling attack. England won with two whole sessions to spare and one couldn’t help but wonder how big a total would’ve been safe for India.

Highest partnerships for England in 4th innings of a Test match :-



280 - Paul Gibb & Bill Edrich vs SA🇿🇦 at Durban, 1939

269* - Joe Root & Jonny Bairstow vs IND🇮🇳 at Birmingham, 2022

210 - Albert Ward & Jack Brown vs AUS🇦🇺 at Melbourne, 1895#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 5, 2022

Root and Bairstow's partnership of 269* is the fourth highest in the 4th innings of a Test match, and the second highest unbeaten:



301 v ENG - Bradman & Morris, 1948

287* v ENG - Gomes & Greenidge, 1984

280 v SA - Edrich & Gibb, 1939

269* v IND - Root & Bairstow, 2022#ENGvIND — Rufus Bullough (@rufus_cricket) July 5, 2022

In the three Tests against New Zealand prior to the match against India, Stokes and Co notched up a hat-trick of successful chases to complete a remarkable series sweep. Their fourth innings scores in the three Tests were as follows: 279/5, 299/5 and 296/3.

All these four run-chases now feature in England’s all-time best top 15.

England's highest run-chases in men's Tests Team Score Overs RPO Inns Opposition Ground Start Date England 378/3 76.4 4.93 4 v India Birmingham 1 Jul 2022 England 362/9 125.4 2.88 4 v Australia Leeds 22 Aug 2019 England 332/7 159.5 2.07 4 v Australia Melbourne 29 Dec 1928 England 315/4 73.2 4.29 4 v Australia Leeds 16 Aug 2001 England 307/6 146.4 2.09 4 v New Zealand Christchurch 14 Feb 1997 England 299/5 50.0 5.98 4 v New Zealand Nottingham 10 Jun 2022 England 298/4 88.1 3.37 4 v Australia Melbourne 1 Mar 1895 England 296/3 54.2 5.44 4 v New Zealand Leeds 23 Jun 2022 England 294/4 88.0 3.34 4 v New Zealand Manchester 23 May 2008 England 284/6 71.3 3.97 4 v New Zealand Nottingham 10 Jun 2004 Courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru

It was also the highest ever successful run-chase against India and also on English soil.

Teams to chase down 250+ targets in 4th innings of a Test match most times in a calendar year :-



4* - England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2022

3 - Australia 🇦🇺 in 2006

2 - Pakistan🇵🇰 in 2003

2 - England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in 2004

2 - South Africa 🇿🇦 in 2008

2 - Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 in 2019#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 5, 2022

England's batting average in Tests in 2022:



1st inns : 35.24

2nd inns: 30.10

3rd inns: 29.72

4th inns: 47.02#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 5, 2022

“It’s about trying to have fun and really relishing every opportunity you get to showcase what you’re about and put on a show for everyone,” said Root after the Edgbaston Test. “It’s like being a kid again. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to feel or look like a rock star but for 10 seconds out there I might have done.”

“The Yorkshireman inside me is still saying ‘dig in, play straight and get behind it’. Then there’s the captain on my shoulder saying ‘be a rock star’. So you’re fighting between the two of them, sometimes,” added Root, who is making a habit of playing reverse scoops for sixes.

Stokes added: “Chasing 378 seven weeks ago would have been a scary thing for us to look at but we knew what we were going to try and do. The last five weeks have been an incredible turnaround... we are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is played in England.”

It’s still early days in the Stokes-McCullum era and the four wins so far came at home, but there’s no doubt that the signs are promising. England, under Eoin Morgan’s leadership, revolutionised the 50-over game as they slam-banged their way to the 2019 World Cup title. And now, they seem determined to chart a new course for longest format.

