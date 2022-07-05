The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced that India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

The sanction was imposed after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The penalised points may end up being detrimental for India, who are chasing the one of the top two spots in the WTC table, which will see the side qualify for the final in 2023 and still have six games left in this WTC cycle: two away games against Bangladesh later this year and two away games against Australia in early 2023.

The points penalty means India drop below Pakistan to the fourth spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings. After the penalty, India are on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), just a shade below Pakistan’s PCT of 52.38 per cent.