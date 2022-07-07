Wimbledon 2022 Watch: Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria, a Wimbledon semi-final between ‘barbecue buddies’ World number two Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam, tackles close friend Tatjana Maria in Thursday's semifinal. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Updated 35 minutes ago Ons Jabeur (L) and Tatjana Maria (R) | AFP 🗣️ "I love Tatjana so much ... she's my barbeque buddy!"🗣️ "It will be really nice to play Ons, because she's part of my family!"Two great friends in @Ons_Jabeur and @Maria_Tatjana will meet in today's semi-final 💜💚#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/1oHNry5axb— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022 Play Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tatjana Maria Ons Jabeur Wimbledon Tennis