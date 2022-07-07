🗣️ "I love Tatjana so much ... she's my barbeque buddy!"

🗣️ "It will be really nice to play Ons, because she's part of my family!"



Two great friends in @Ons_Jabeur and @Maria_Tatjana will meet in today's semi-final 💜💚#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/1oHNry5axb