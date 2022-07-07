FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, India vs New Zealand live updates: New Zealand equalise, 1-1 in Q1
Follow all the live updates from India’s Pool B clash against New Zealand that will determine their future in the tournament.
Hockey World Cup scenarios: How can Savita Punia-led India progress to knockouts?
Q2: India 1-1 New Zealand - Salima Tete is too slow to get ready for the PC (define irony). She’s shown a green card. Gurjit takes the flick but it goes wide.
Q2: India 1-1 New Zealand - Penalty corner for India
Q2: India 1-1 New Zealand - India with a quick start. Salima Tete races down the right flank, leaving a host of Kiwi defenders in her wake. She crosses into the circle but can’t get the ball past the defenders there.
That’s it for the first quarter, and what a first 15 minutes it was. Vandana Katariya scored in the 4th minute to put India in the lead, only for Olivia Merry to hit home an equaliser through a penalty corner routine eight minutes later.
Q1: India 1-1 New Zealand - GOAL FOR NEW ZEALAND! Olivia Merry takes the shot - a strong, hard and low slap, that hits Savita Punia’s pads and goes into the goal. New Zealand are back in this with under 5 minutes to play in the first quarter.
Q1: India 1-0 New Zealand - Penalty corner for New Zealand.
Q1: India 1-0 New Zealand - Gurjit Kaur takes the flick, but Roberts stands her ground and swats the effort away.
Q1: India 1-0 New Zealand - Sharmila Devi steals the ball from the last defender and charges at goal, but she’s brought down by Brooke Roberts. Penalty corner for India.
Q1: India 1-0 New Zealand - GOAL FOR INDIA! New Zealand enjoyed most of the possession in the first few minutes. But India has been dangerous on the break. Neha Goyal got the ball, passed it into the circle to Lalremsiami, who battled for possession with her marker. She made a quick flick towards goal on the turn, and Vandana Katariya was there. On the dive, Katariya, in volleyed a deflection past Brooke Roberts in the Kiwi goal.
“Told the girls to play to their strengths, play their own game. We have had phases in this tournament where we have looked really good. And some inconsistent ones. I am looking forward to them playing to our strengths. Pressure is natural in this situation. Normal to feel nervous right now. That’s important to realise, and then dealing with that pressure and knowing you can play when there is that pressure, I think that’s important. That’s my message to them,” said India coach Janneke Schopman.
New Zealand gets this match underway
My colleague - our hockey expert - puts the qualification scenarios simply.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Long story short(ish). India can now either finish 1st and go to quarterfinals straight, or 3rd and enter crossovers, or worst case, 4th as well. Good news for India (and hope they see it that way) is that the top spot & a direct quarterfinals berth is up for grabs with a win. That’s a huge incentive. Won’t be easy. A draw will be enough to progress, a defeat (worst case) must ideally be just by a goal.
Here come the two teams, onto the blue turf at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam. India has a change of kit this time, wearing a full-white strip this time, against New Zealand’s traditional full-black.
India has an 0-11 record against New Zealand. This is a different match, of course, but it’s not going to be that easy.
There are a number of tiebreakers the FIH has in place in case there are teams tied on points at the end of the group stages.
a) If at the end of the pool matches two or more teams have the same number of points for any place in a pool, these teams will be ranked according to their respective number of matches won.
b) If there remains equality among two or more teams, then these teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference (which means “goals for” minus “goals against”). A positive goal difference always takes precedence over a negative one.
c) If there still remains equality among two or more teams, then these teams will be ranked according to their respective number of “goals for”.
d) Should there still remain equality among two teams, then the result of the match played between those teams will determine the ranking of the tied teams.
There are more subpoints from (e) to (k), involving matches played within the teams, field goals scored and then even shootouts. Hopefully, it doesn’t get that complicated.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s live coverage of India’s final group stage match in the FIH Women’s World Cup, against New Zealand.
This is as crucial as any match can get for the team in blue. India is currently third in Pool B and the Black Sticks are at the top. Only the best placed team in the group progresses directly to the quarterfinal, while the second-third placed teams go into an additional round - a pre-quarterfinal, if you will.
India will need to beat New Zealand to go straight through to the last-eight. A draw means India will finish third and will have to play either South Korea or Spain for a spot in the quarterfinals. But a loss by more than two goals will see China overtake India, who fill finish last in the group and will end up playing consolation classification matches.
Suffice it to say, India needs to avoid defeat to stay in contention in this competition.
