Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon 2022 ahead of his semifinal clash with Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury.

The record 22-time men’s singles champion had defeated American Taylor Fritz in a gruelling five-set quarterfinal on Wednesday but was hampered by the injury for nearly the entirety of the match.

We're sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal



Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XadiEVxaWF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

Nadal scheduled a press conference on Thursday at which he confirmed he was withdrawing.

“I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday I have been suffering with the pain in the abdominal area,” he said. “I have a tear in the muscle.”

Nadal, who won the Australian and French Opens earlier in the year to pull ahead of his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the all-time leaderboard, had said after his quarterfinal win against Fritz that he would assess his injury before deciding to compete in the semifinal.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the 36-year-old had suffered a seven-millimetre abdominal tear.

Nadal’s withdrawal gave Kyrgios a walkover in the semifinal, with the Australian getting a men’s singles final berth at a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.