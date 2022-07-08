Wimbledon 2022 Watch, Wimbledon 2022: Mansour Bahrami, 66, shows he's still got it with stunning winner Iranian-French legend Mansour Bahrami came up with an insane behind-the-back winner at Wimbledon. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Mansour Bahrami | Screenshot via Wimbledon Shot of The Championships?!At 66 years old, Mansour Bahrami continues to defy belief 🤯#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/pNDicXBx6K— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mansour Bahrami Wimbledon Tennis