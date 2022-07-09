Elena Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title when she beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old mounted a superb comeback after losing the first set to Jabeur who was aiming to be the first Tunisian, Arab and African player to win a Major.

Moscow-born Rybakina, who changed nationalities from Russian to Kazakh in 2018, struggled to read Jabeur’s shots in the first set as she lost her serve in the third game. In a match which pitted Rybakina’s raw power against Jabeur’s arsenal of slices and drop shots, the Kazakh player struggled with her serve as Jabeur broke once again to seal the first set 6-3.

In the second set, however, Rybakina finally found her rhythm as she used her serve to devastating effect and reduced her unforced errors.

She broke Jabeur in the first game, and then held her nerves to save three breakpoints at 3-1 before breaking Jabeur once again. The Kazakh then sealed the set with a booming ace out wide to force a third and deciding set in the match.

Jabeur struggled with her first serves and Rybakina made the most of the Tunisian’s tepid second serves controlling the rallies and finding the right angles. Rybakina broke Jabeur in the first game of the third set to take control of the match.

Jabeur cut a frustrated figure as she was broken once again in the seventh game after missing out on breaking serve at 3-2 when she had Rybakina at 0-40.

Rybakina served for and won her first Grand Slam title.