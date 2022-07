Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc held off Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday and reboot his world championship challenge. Lewis Hamilton took third for Mercedes.

This was Leclerc’s third win of the year and Ferrari’s first at the Red Bull Ring since Michael Schumacher in 2003.

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday with his car erupting in flames.

The Spaniard – who won the British Grand Prix last Sunday which was his maiden Formula One success – pulled off the circuit on lap 58 and onto the safety gravel.

There was a worrying moment when smoke engulfed the car with Sainz still stuck in the cockpit.

But marshals arrived and the Spaniard got out safely.

After a series of disappointing results Leclerc was thrilled to finally get another win under his belt.

He had to retain his composure though in the closing laps as he reported an issue with a sticking throttle pedal.

“I definitely needed that, to finally show we’ve got the pace in the car is incredible,” said a relieved Leclerc.

Verstappen was far from disheartened despite failing to take the chequered flag in front of his ‘orange army’ of expectant 50,000 travelling Dutch fans.

“I couldn’t give them a win today but second isn’t too bad,” said the Red Bull driver who didn’t leave the circuit empty handed after winning Saturday’s sprint.