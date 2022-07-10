In the third and final T20I against England at Nottingham on Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian man to score a century in T20 Internationals and just the sixth overall to do so.
The right-hander had come in to bat with India reeling at 13/2 in 2.4 overs whilst chasing a colossal total of 216 runs.
With fourteen fours and six sixes in the knock, Suryakumar’s first T20I century gave India a fighting chance in the hard-fought game.
With the equation in the last two overs being 41 runs needed to win, a herculean effort was needed from Suryakumar who was batting at 103. He hit Moeen Ali for 16 runs to give India a chance before he succumbed in the penultimate ball of the over and was dismissed for 117 runs off 55 deliveries.
Eventually the knock did not prove to be enough as India lost by 17 runs, but it ended up being the second highest individual score by an Indian man, just behind Rohit Sharma’s 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017.
