Hockey World Cup, India v Canada classification match live updates: Savita & Co trail 0-1 in Q2
Follow live updates from India’s 5th match at the World Cup, as they take on Canada in a classification match after missing out on quarterfinals.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Hockey World Cup 2022 here.
Match live on Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.
Winner of this match will face Japan to decide joint 9th spot in the tournament, loser faces Korea to decide joint 11th spot.
Live updates
Q2, India 0-1 Canada: India need a response. Cannot be easy playing so soon after their World Cup was effectively over but that was not a good first quarter for India. Some heavy legs & shoulders out there it feels like. 0-1 at the end of Q1.
End of Q1, India 0-1 Canada: India have work to do. Started better but never really troubled the Canadian goalkeeper. Canada built up after a slow start and India immediately looked defensively shaky.
Q1, India 0-1 Canada: India are looking leggy, no doubt. Not good signs.
Q1, India 0-1 Canada: GOAL, CANADA! Oh dear. India had good possession to start the match but Canada increased the pressure and get the lead. Looked like a PC routine gone wrong but Canada work the ball around patiently and from a cut back Secco puts the ball in.
Q1, India vs Canada: One more PC for Canada. Pressure increasing on India.
Q1, India vs Canada: Oh dear, Canada think they have scored in the first attacking move of any note. But the whistle had gone for the PC a while earlier. Unfortunate. The PC is then wasted by the Canadians. Lucky escape for India.
Q1, India vs Canada: India would have liked a better output for the possession they have had so far. Neither goalkeeper has had to do anything.
Q1, India vs Canada: India with good numbers going forward. Siami with a nice dribble through central areas. Navneet involved early on too.
Q1, India vs Canada: Incidentally, Canada and India are in the same pool of the CWG as well. (Not sure if Canada are sending the same squad for the Games, but would imagine this is a good test for India in that regard too). Decent possession for India early on but no threat yet.
Q1, India vs Canada: India with the early attacking pressure, no surprise there. But they will be desperate for an early goal too. Would do so much to ease their nerves.
Q1, India vs Canada: PUSHBACK! India need to recover physically from the match last night, and emotionally from the heartbreak. Canada are well rested.
Here’s a look at the starting XI: India going full strength is good to see, no rotation here. (Graphic courtesy, Hockey India)
No Janneke Schopman interview pre-match again today. Can’t imagine it’s be easy to pick themselves up less than 24 hours after their dreams of going deep at World Cup ended. But nice to see Savita & Co in good spirits as they take on Canada in the 9-16 classification phase.
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s live coverage of India’s classification match at the FIH Women’s World Cup, against Canada at Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa.
India’s hopes of a first ever women’s Hockey World Cup medal came to an end after they lost 0-1 to hosts Spain in their must-win crossover match on Sunday. After three tense & intense quarters, there was late heartbreak in store for Savita Punia and Co. It was Marta Segu (57’) who scored the lone goal of the match. Now India have to pick themselves up and make sure they finish the tournament strongly, with CWG 2022 in the horizon.
Quarterfinals lineup:
Germany vs New Zealand
Belgium vs Netherlands
England vs Argentina
Australia vs Spain
Screenshots & photos in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Disney+Hotstar