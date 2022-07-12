After the recent focus on T20 cricket and the solitary Test match, India return to 50-over cricket as a three-match series against England gets underway at the Oval, London on Tuesday.
Rohit Sharma-led team will be without Virat Kohli at least for the first One Day International. The captain said at the toss that the star batter is being monitored after a niggle.
India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit said Shreyas Iyer will bat at No 3.
The last time India played ODI cricket was in Ahmedabad in a three-match series against West Indies that Rohit Sharma and Co won 3-0.
England are coming into this ODI series after an outing against Netherlands where they started off with a world record batting performance, underlining
India’s playing XI for first ODI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Full squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
England’s full squad for 3 ODIs: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey
|Day
|Date
|Location
|Tuesday
|12th July
|Oval, London
|Thursday
|14th July
|Lord's, London
|Sunday
|17th July
|Manchester
