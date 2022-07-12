Jasprit Bumrah produced a tour de force with the white ball as he stunned Jos Buttler’s England with a dream opening spell at the Oval, London on Tuesday in the first One Day International between India and England.

Bumrah led a remarkable rout of the top order during a burst of 4-9 in five overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and and Liam Livingstone, all out for ducks. Mohammed Shami, in between all that, dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck.

Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.

Two balls later, Joe Root – the world’s top-ranked Test batsman – was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind in overcast conditions favouring quick bowlers.

After a dream opening spell that reduced England for 30/5 in 10 overs, Bumrah later returned to pick up two more wickets to finish with third best figures by an Indian in men’s ODIs of all time: 6/19.

Best ODI figures by Indians (men)

Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date
STR Binny 4.4 2 4 6 0.85 2 v Bangladesh Mirpur 17 Jun 2014
A Kumble 6.1 2 12 6 1.94 2 v West Indies Kolkata 27 Nov 1993
JJ Bumrah 7.2 3 19 6 2.59 1 v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022
A Nehra 10.0 2 23 6 2.30 2 v England Durban 26 Feb 2003
Kuldeep Yadav 10.0 0 25 6 2.50 1 v England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018
via ESPNCricinfo

With AFP inputs