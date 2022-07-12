Jasprit Bumrah produced a tour de force with the white ball as he stunned Jos Buttler’s England with a dream opening spell at the Oval, London on Tuesday in the first One Day International between India and England.

Bumrah led a remarkable rout of the top order during a burst of 4-9 in five overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and and Liam Livingstone, all out for ducks. Mohammed Shami, in between all that, dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck.

Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.

Two balls later, Joe Root – the world’s top-ranked Test batsman – was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind in overcast conditions favouring quick bowlers.

After a dream opening spell that reduced England for 30/5 in 10 overs, Bumrah later returned to pick up two more wickets to finish with third best figures by an Indian in men’s ODIs of all time: 6/19.

Best ODI figures by Indians (men) Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date STR Binny 4.4 2 4 6 0.85 2 v Bangladesh Mirpur 17 Jun 2014 A Kumble 6.1 2 12 6 1.94 2 v West Indies Kolkata 27 Nov 1993 JJ Bumrah 7.2 3 19 6 2.59 1 v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022 A Nehra 10.0 2 23 6 2.30 2 v England Durban 26 Feb 2003 Kuldeep Yadav 10.0 0 25 6 2.50 1 v England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018 via ESPNCricinfo

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up 5️⃣ wickets within the first 8️⃣ overs 🤯#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

6 - Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 6-for-19 are the best by any Indian bowler against @ECB_cricket in men's ODIs; it's also the best performance by any bowler at The Oval, London and the fourth-best at any ground in England. Historic.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1vMc4gwFOD — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 12, 2022

What a spell! Can't take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022

Jassi on fire 🔥 4 wickets @Jaspritbumrah93 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 12, 2022

It takes a special kind of player to unite all of indian cricket twitter. Only Bumrah can. ❤️ — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) July 12, 2022

What an amazing bowling masterclass by India. 😱😱#ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's spell of 4-9 is the best opening spell by an Indian bowler in an ODI since Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-8 against Sri Lanka in 2013. #EngvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah: An all time great of India. pic.twitter.com/WvEL2MCEQE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022

What did they feed India’s bowlers today… and can I have the recipe? Jasprit Bumrah bowling fire, burning through the lineup. What a 6fer! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 12, 2022

Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game… #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2022

What a man Bumrah is!! Best in the business🙌🙏 — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) July 12, 2022

The best by a country mile .. @Jaspritbumrah93 !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2022

Bumrah is the best thing that has happened to this sport in this decade. — Manya (@CSKian716) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah in Powerplay today:



0,0,0,W,0,W,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,W,0,5WD,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,1,WD,0,0,1,0.



- Overall figures of 5-2-9-4. Only 3 runs out of which came through the bat. Just too good, what a bowler! pic.twitter.com/i3dzVkI3iq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has figures of 4-2-6-4 and the ball is white — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 12, 2022

What a fitting tribute to THE OVAL. #INDvsENG — Rakesh Haridas (@TheDiemCarper) July 12, 2022

So @Jaspritbumrah93 may have been in intl cricket for a little over 5 years, but he walks into an all time India eleven, tests and ODI. Not too many cricketers have made such an impact in so short a period. Remarkable! Carry on Jassi! #Bumrah — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 12, 2022

Imagining the first 20 overs of this match as the 2nd innings of the Edgbaston Test 🥲😇 #ENGVIND — Deepti🏏| 🇮🇳 (@deeptiraonayak) July 12, 2022

Well bowled Bumrah 😲 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 12, 2022

#ENGvIND



Absolute magic in the middle from Bumrah. Unreal!



And what wickets at that.



Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Liam Livingstone — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) July 12, 2022

So much for day-NIGHT cricket. India might have this wrapped up by mid-afternoon! #ENGvIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳🏏 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) July 12, 2022

Currently scrolling through an online thesaurus perusing synonyms for 'carnage'. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 12, 2022

For his brilliant 5-wicket haul and bowling figures of 6/19, @Jaspritbumrah93 is our Top Performer from the first innings.



A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jJsMuwCFKM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

Indians with 6 wickets in ODI innings in England:

Kuldeep Yadav in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah today



- These were in consecutive tours.

- Both in 1st ODI of series.

- Both on 12th July.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 12, 2022

110 - England have been dismissed for just 110, their lowest total in a men's ODI since 2014 when Sri Lanka bowled them out for 99 at Chester-le-Street; it's their lowest ever total v India. Skittled. pic.twitter.com/Z0U0zCJ9UV — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 12, 2022

With AFP inputs