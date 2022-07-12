Jasprit Bumrah produced a tour de force with the white ball as he stunned Jos Buttler’s England with a dream opening spell at the Oval, London on Tuesday in the first One Day International between India and England.
Bumrah led a remarkable rout of the top order during a burst of 4-9 in five overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and and Liam Livingstone, all out for ducks. Mohammed Shami, in between all that, dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck.
Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.
Two balls later, Joe Root – the world’s top-ranked Test batsman – was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind in overcast conditions favouring quick bowlers.
After a dream opening spell that reduced England for 30/5 in 10 overs, Bumrah later returned to pick up two more wickets to finish with third best figures by an Indian in men’s ODIs of all time: 6/19.
Best ODI figures by Indians (men)
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Econ
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|STR Binny
|4.4
|2
|4
|6
|0.85
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|17 Jun 2014
|A Kumble
|6.1
|2
|12
|6
|1.94
|2
|v West Indies
|Kolkata
|27 Nov 1993
|JJ Bumrah
|7.2
|3
|19
|6
|2.59
|1
|v England
|The Oval
|12 Jul 2022
|A Nehra
|10.0
|2
|23
|6
|2.30
|2
|v England
|Durban
|26 Feb 2003
|Kuldeep Yadav
|10.0
|0
|25
|6
|2.50
|1
|v England
|Nottingham
|12 Jul 2018
With AFP inputs