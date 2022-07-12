Jasprit Bumrah produced a tour de force with the white ball as he stunned Jos Buttler’s England with a dream opening spell at the Oval, London on Tuesday in the first One Day International between India and England.
Bumrah led a remarkable rout of the top order during a burst of 4-9 in five overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and and Liam Livingstone, all out for ducks. Mohammed Shami, in between all that, dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck.
Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.
Two balls later, Joe Root – the world’s top-ranked Test batsman – was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind in overcast conditions favouring quick bowlers.
After a dream opening spell that reduced England for 30/5 in 10 overs, Bumrah later returned to pick up two more wickets to finish with third best figures by an Indian in men’s ODIs of all time: 6/19.
England were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs. India won the match by 10 wickets, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan closing out the chase with little fuss. The Indian captain finished with 76* off 58 balls.
Best ODI figures by Indians (men)
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Econ
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|STR Binny
|4.4
|2
|4
|6
|0.85
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|17 Jun 2014
|A Kumble
|6.1
|2
|12
|6
|1.94
|2
|v West Indies
|Kolkata
|27 Nov 1993
|JJ Bumrah
|7.2
|3
|19
|6
|2.59
|1
|v England
|The Oval
|12 Jul 2022
|A Nehra
|10.0
|2
|23
|6
|2.30
|2
|v England
|Durban
|26 Feb 2003
|Kuldeep Yadav
|10.0
|0
|25
|6
|2.50
|1
|v England
|Nottingham
|12 Jul 2018
