Jasprit Bumrah produced a tour de force with the white ball as he stunned Jos Buttler’s England with a dream opening spell at the Oval, London on Tuesday in the first One Day International between India and England.

Bumrah led a remarkable rout of the top order during a burst of 4-9 in five overs, with Jason Roy, Joe Root and and Liam Livingstone, all out for ducks. Mohammed Shami, in between all that, dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck.

Opening batsman Roy, attempting a booming drive off Bumrah, played on for nought on his Surrey home ground to leave England 6-1 in the second over.

Two balls later, Joe Root – the world’s top-ranked Test batsman – was undone by a Bumrah delivery that lifted off a good length and was caught behind in overcast conditions favouring quick bowlers.

After a dream opening spell that reduced England for 30/5 in 10 overs, Bumrah later returned to pick up two more wickets to finish with third best figures by an Indian in men’s ODIs of all time: 6/19.

A clinical performance from #TeamIndia to beat England by 10 wickets 👏👏



We go 1️⃣-0️⃣ up in the series 👌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/8E3nGmlNOh #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/zpdix7PmTf — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

England were bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs. India won the match by 10 wickets, with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan closing out the chase with little fuss. The Indian captain finished with 76* off 58 balls.

Best ODI figures by Indians (men) Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date STR Binny 4.4 2 4 6 0.85 2 v Bangladesh Mirpur 17 Jun 2014 A Kumble 6.1 2 12 6 1.94 2 v West Indies Kolkata 27 Nov 1993 JJ Bumrah 7.2 3 19 6 2.59 1 v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022 A Nehra 10.0 2 23 6 2.30 2 v England Durban 26 Feb 2003 Kuldeep Yadav 10.0 0 25 6 2.50 1 v England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018 via ESPNCricinfo

𝑊𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑝𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 🔥



Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up 5️⃣ wickets within the first 8️⃣ overs 🤯#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

#ENGvIND



Jason Roy: 0️⃣

Joe Root: 0️⃣

Jonny Bairstow: 7️⃣

Liam Livingstone: 0️⃣



Jasprit Bumrah's first spell at The Oval: 5-2-9-4



How good was that? 💥https://t.co/KKAbA8rYwY pic.twitter.com/itzIdc62lf — The Field (@thefield_in) July 12, 2022

What a start this has been for #TeamIndia.



Four wickets for @Jaspritbumrah93 and a wicket for @MdShami11. Four of the five batters depart for a 🦆#TeamIndia bowlers are on 🔥🔥🔥



Live - https://t.co/rjByVBo0gW #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z23ThkjOdL — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

6 - Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 6-for-19 are the best by any Indian bowler against @ECB_cricket in men's ODIs; it's also the best performance by any bowler at The Oval, London and the fourth-best at any ground in England. Historic.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1vMc4gwFOD — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 12, 2022

Rohit: There’s grass and cloud cover and hence we’re bowling.



Bumrah: pic.twitter.com/lQqpKHqyZ1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 12, 2022

What a spell! Can't take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022

Jassi on fire 🔥 4 wickets @Jaspritbumrah93 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 12, 2022

It takes a special kind of player to unite all of indian cricket twitter. Only Bumrah can. ❤️ — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) July 12, 2022

What an amazing bowling masterclass by India. 😱😱#ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's spell of 4-9 is the best opening spell by an Indian bowler in an ODI since Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-8 against Sri Lanka in 2013. #EngvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah: An all time great of India. pic.twitter.com/WvEL2MCEQE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022

What did they feed India’s bowlers today… and can I have the recipe? Jasprit Bumrah bowling fire, burning through the lineup. What a 6fer! #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 12, 2022

Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game… #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2022

What a man Bumrah is!! Best in the business🙌🙏 — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) July 12, 2022

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

The best by a country mile .. @Jaspritbumrah93 !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2022

Bumrah is the best thing that has happened to this sport in this decade. — Manya (@CSKian716) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah in Powerplay today:



0,0,0,W,0,W,0,0,0,0,1,0,0,0,W,0,5WD,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,1,WD,0,0,1,0.



- Overall figures of 5-2-9-4. Only 3 runs out of which came through the bat. Just too good, what a bowler! pic.twitter.com/i3dzVkI3iq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has figures of 4-2-6-4 and the ball is white — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) July 12, 2022

What a fitting tribute to THE OVAL. #INDvsENG — Rakesh Haridas (@TheDiemCarper) July 12, 2022

So @Jaspritbumrah93 may have been in intl cricket for a little over 5 years, but he walks into an all time India eleven, tests and ODI. Not too many cricketers have made such an impact in so short a period. Remarkable! Carry on Jassi! #Bumrah — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 12, 2022

Imagining the first 20 overs of this match as the 2nd innings of the Edgbaston Test 🥲😇 #ENGVIND — Deepti🏏| 🇮🇳 (@deeptiraonayak) July 12, 2022

Well bowled Bumrah 😲 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 12, 2022

#ENGvIND



Absolute magic in the middle from Bumrah. Unreal!



And what wickets at that.



Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Liam Livingstone — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) July 12, 2022

So much for day-NIGHT cricket. India might have this wrapped up by mid-afternoon! #ENGvIND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳🏏 — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) July 12, 2022

Currently scrolling through an online thesaurus perusing synonyms for 'carnage'. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 12, 2022

For his brilliant 5-wicket haul and bowling figures of 6/19, @Jaspritbumrah93 is our Top Performer from the first innings.



A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/jJsMuwCFKM — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

Indians with 6 wickets in ODI innings in England:

Kuldeep Yadav in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah today



- These were in consecutive tours.

- Both in 1st ODI of series.

- Both on 12th July.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 12, 2022

110 - England have been dismissed for just 110, their lowest total in a men's ODI since 2014 when Sri Lanka bowled them out for 99 at Chester-le-Street; it's their lowest ever total v India. Skittled. pic.twitter.com/Z0U0zCJ9UV — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 12, 2022

With AFP inputs