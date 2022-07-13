Germany and the Netherlands became the first teams to qualify for the semifinals of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup.

The Germans put in an industrious performance, as they held onto Leena Micheel first quarter goal to get a 1-0 win over New Zealand.

In the second quarterfinal of the day, Freeke Moes’ 48th minute goal turned out to be the winner for the Dutch, as they put up a 2-1 win over neighbours Belgium.

Germany will next play the winner of the match between Argentina and England, while the Dutch await the winner of Spain and Australia.

Earlier in the day, Chile held onto a 1-0 win over South Africa in their 13-16 Classification match, while China came up with a strong 3-1 win over Ireland in the 9-12 classification.

12 July Results

Match #33

South Africa 0, Chile 1

Player of the Match: Manuela Urroz (CHI)

Match #34

Ireland 1, China 3

Player of the Match:

Match #35

New Zealand 0, Germany 1

Player of the Match: Nike Lorenz (GER)

Match #36

Netherlands 2, Belgium 1

Player of the Match: Freeke Moes (NED)