Badminton Watch: Prannoy clinches epic rally on his way to second straight win against world No 4 Chou HS Prannoy overcame world No 4 Chou Tien Chen in three hard-fought games at the round of 16 of Singapore Open Super 500. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 41 minutes ago File image of HS Prannoy | AFP / Lillian Suwanrumpha #SingaporeOpen2022 🏸@PRANNOYHSPRI defeated world No 4 Chou Tien Chen for the second straight match and towards the end of the match, won this incredible 60+ shot rally. What a point from both players! 💪🎥BWF TV YouTube pic.twitter.com/eyYKyPW8Hl— The Field (@thefield_in) July 14, 2022