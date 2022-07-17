Fred Kerley led a USA clean-sweep as he won the world men’s 100m gold in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships, the first one being held on American soil.

Kerley, in lane four, was down on Marvin Bracy for 95 metres but managed to outdip his teammate for victory in 9.86 seconds.

Bracy took silver in 9.88sec, Trayvon Bromell claiming bronze in the same time for a third-ever 100m world championship cleansweep after 1983 and 1991.

HOME OF THE THREE FASTEST MEN IN THE WORLD 🇺🇸 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 17, 2022

Men's 100m final Position ATHLETE NAT MARK REACTION TIME 1 Fred KERLEY USA 9.86 0.119 2 Marvin BRACY USA 9.88 0.118 3 Trayvon BROMELL USA 9.88 0.110 4 Oblique SEVILLE JAM 9.97 0.154 5 Akani SIMBINE RSA 10.01 0.129 6 Christian COLEMAN USA 10.01 0.104 7 Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN JPN 10.06 0.147 8 Aaron BROWN CAN 10.07 0.155

More to follow