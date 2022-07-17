Fred Kerley led a USA clean-sweep as he won the world men’s 100m gold in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday at the World Athletics Championships, the first one being held on American soil.
Kerley, in lane four, was down on Marvin Bracy for 95 metres but managed to outdip his teammate for victory in 9.86 seconds.
Bracy took silver in 9.88sec, Trayvon Bromell claiming bronze in the same time for a third-ever 100m world championship cleansweep after 1983 and 1991.
Men's 100m final
|Position
|ATHLETE
|NAT
|MARK
|REACTION TIME
|1
|Fred KERLEY
|USA
|9.86
|0.119
|2
|Marvin BRACY
|USA
|9.88
|0.118
|3
|Trayvon BROMELL
|USA
|9.88
|0.110
|4
|Oblique SEVILLE
|JAM
|9.97
|0.154
|5
|Akani SIMBINE
|RSA
|10.01
|0.129
|6
|Christian COLEMAN
|USA
|10.01
|0.104
|7
|Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN
|JPN
|10.06
|0.147
|8
|Aaron BROWN
|CAN
|10.07
|0.155
More to follow