Recap of the Singapore Open Super 500 women’s singles final, where Sindhu defeated Asian champion Wang.
PV Sindhu defeats Wang Zhi Yi 21-9 11-21 21-15 in 58 minutes: That will be all from this live blog. We will leave with you the match highlights after a fine win for Sindhu.
“They were hard-fought battles [defeats recently] so it was a bit upsetting but each match mattered [here in Singapore]. And finally, I could get this win, cross that barrier. I hope this trend continues for the rest of the year.”
“It was important I stayed fit. I’m thankful to my trainer Mr.Srikanth because he’s been travelling with me to ensure I stay injury free. And of course my physio B. Evangeline and coach Mr.Park (Tae Sang). You must have seen how he celebrated with me.”
“My father [PV Ramana] is here with me, travelled after a while. I’m here because he’s always there to guide me. So overall, a great day. Time to go home, enjoy this win and relax before getting back to training.”
A Super 500 event for sure, but world No 7 Sindhu was effectively the top seed once Tai Tzu Ying pulled out after the opening round. This was not the strongest field. Even so, it is really important for Sindhu to win these sort of titles on our and that’s something that coach Park Tae Sang had said at the start of the year. When the rankings start to unfreeze and when seedings are decided for the year-end BWF World Tour Finals, all these will play a part.
Sindhu on court interview: Getting this title means a lot, this would give me a lot of confidence, this will take me to another level. The whole week, a couple of matches were in three games, some were in two. But each match was important from the start. Now it’s time to relax a bit and focus on the Commonwealth Games. This is just the start, but it’ll give me a lot of confidence.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 Wang Zhi Yi: She has not had the best of records on BWF World Tour level events. Coach Park had said at the start of the year that he wants her to play more, win more. And she has. Third title of 2022. We had a nice on-court interview too, something that badminton could look into doing more often. Sindhu thanks the Singapore crowd, and says this will give her a lot of confidence for CWG.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 Wang Zhi Yi: SINDHU WINS! Her first Super 500 title of the year. Her first Super 500 or plus better since Basel 2019. Coach Park is a happy man! You have to love the equation they have. Wang played a great match too... in the end Sindhu was brilliant in the decider.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 20-15 Wang Zhi Yi: Superb rally! Sindhu with good pressure and has match points. Five of them.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 19-15 Wang Zhi Yi: Ah, the lifts are not working for Sindhu. And Wang is making her play that with good net shots. Gets the serve back.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 19-14 Wang Zhi Yi: Park is nearly off his chair! Superb defensive work from Sindhu from both the deep corners and Wang makes the error.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 18-14 Wang Zhi Yi: Oh what a point! Relentless from Sindhu, sensational defence by Wang to keep the shuttle in play but as the Indian loses balance, she manages to get the smash away from Wang’s reach. If that had come back, Sindhu was in no position to return. Huge point.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 17-14 Wang Zhi Yi: Ah, that’s a bit soft from Sindhu. Misses a net shot. Just 2 points in this now. And then a backhand block from Wang goes just wide! Crucial point that.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 16-13 Wang Zhi Yi: Another celebratory roar from Sindhu as Wang sends a backhand drive just wide. A long rally follows and the lift goes long from Sindhu. 21 shots there, both players feeling the pace physically.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 15-12 Wang Zhi Yi: A little delayed but a huge roar now from Wang. Not much different from the drop that Sindhu played earlier in the match. Sindhu’s turn to be down on the floor. Superb disguise.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 15-11 Wang Zhi Yi: Huge rally this one. A wonderful kill at the net from Sindhu, pouncing on a loose shot. Quiet fist pump. Four point lead is handy but not decisive.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 13-11 Wang Zhi Yi: Oh dear, Sindhu was in a good place to hit a forehand but she leaves it and it is well in. Frustration for her. But a fist pump after a good body smash. Crucial point.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 12-9 Wang Zhi Yi: Sindhu with a big roar there as the shuttle is called on from Wang’s lift. She needed that point. Both have one challenge remaining.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 11-9 Wang Zhi Yi: You can see the shuttle hanging in the air when Sindhu lifts from the near side. Wang closes the gap down. Three straight points, the latest with a superb crosscourt net.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 11-6 Wang Zhi Yi: HERE WE GO THEN. The final stretch.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 11-6 Wang Zhi Yi: That crosscourt forehand whip has been Sindhu’s best friend today. And she goes into the change of ends with a decent cushion. But Wang will still fancy this.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 9-6 Wang Zhi Yi: Biggest roar yet from Sindhu as she plays a lovely crosscourt net shot.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 8-6 Wang Zhi Yi: A good little run of points for Sindhu for a 3-point lead. Another long rally follows, this one 29 shots for the new longest rally mark. Wang wins the point but is feeling the pace a bit. Bad judgement error from Sindhu though, after working so hard.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 5-5 Wang Zhi Yi: Wang is fist-pumping after every point here, she knows how important this phase of the match is.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 5-4 Wang Zhi Yi: A good review by Wang. But Sindhu takes the lead back with another good rally. Playing on the front foot, looking to control the net.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 4-3 Wang Zhi Yi: A good body attack from Sindhu, then a nice point at the net, followed by a bad error from Wang. Sindhu sneaks ahead.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21, 1-3 Wang Zhi Yi: Sindhu loses a challenge early, a longish rally a while back and it is Wang who has started the decider well.
Coach Park might have said what we just said a while back. It’s not all bad for Sindhu but she really needs to start well.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 11-21 Wang Zhi Yi: Sindhu saves one game point, then completely mishits a forehand from backcourt. We have a decider.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 10-20 Wang Zhi Yi: Bagful of game points for Wang now.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 10-18 Wang Zhi Yi: Sindhu’s done better than Wang did from this side, so that’s a small win.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 9-17 Wang Zhi Yi: That whipped crosscourt forehand is working well for Sindhu, could potentially come handy in the decider.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 8-16 Wang Zhi Yi: Oh dear. A lovely smash from Sindhu to leave Wang on the floor, Sindhu then sends the net kill well long. Too much power there.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 7-15 Wang Zhi Yi: All too comfortable for Wang at the moment, you’d not blame Sindhu for saving fuel. Oh, a lovely net shot from the Indian. Followed by another to set up a kill.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 5-12 Wang Zhi Yi: Assuming a decider is imminent in this one, would expect Sindhu’s game plan must be figure out a tactic for the end-game. She has a couple of nice early crosscourt shots early on.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 3-11 Wang Zhi Yi: Sindhu sends a couple of lifts long. She looks a bit deflated at the moment, perhaps conserving her energy knowing what’s to come? A big lead for the Asian champion going into the interval.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 3-7 Wang Zhi Yi: A complete mishit by Sindhu from the backcourt, and that tells you it is difficult to push the shuttle from the near side. Gets the serve back as Wang sends a lift long.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 2-6 Wang Zhi Yi: The first proactive rally of the second game for Sindhu and she kills it at the net. Another point follows after a good rally, set up by a crosscourt forehand.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9, 0-5 Wang Zhi Yi: Here we go then, Wang making her move early in the second game. A crosscourt winner exactly like Sindhu’s in the opening game. A longish rally for the 5th point and it goes wide from Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 21-9 Wang Zhi Yi: Couple of errors from Wang to end that opening game and as good a start as Sindhu could have hoped for. That run of 13 points straight was quite superb for Sindhu. But I imagine coach Park would be asking her to keep her guard up at the start of the 2nd game. Wang might enjoy playing from the far side too.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 20-9 Wang Zhi Yi: A bagful of game points for Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 19-8 Wang Zhi Yi: And yes, Wang is now starting to control the shuttle better. Might not be enough for the opening game, but she is getting back into the game. Sindhu gets the serve back with a lovely winner and then a delightful net shot winner.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 16-6 Wang Zhi Yi: Commentator Gill Clark tells us that Wang chose the tougher side to start from a sign that she is perhaps looking at going the distance and finishing from the stronger side. Sindhu will need to remain alert.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 15-4 Wang Zhi Yi: Wang ends the run of points at 13, then has another lucky net chord. But Sindhu has moved ahead once again.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 11-2 Wang Zhi Yi: Well, that is something I didn’t see coming! 11 straight points for Sindhu after a 0-2 deficit to start. Errors from Wang sure, but Sindhu playing with lovely control. A quick word with Coach Park who must be pleased I presume.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 9-2 Wang Zhi Yi: An early contender for the rally of the match. Really good from both players, Sindhu wins the point with a nice drive to the back-court, with good disguise. A 8-2 lead. And then a ninth straight point for Sindhu.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 6-2 Wang Zhi Yi: A lovely crosscourt winner from Sindhu followed by a lift from Wang that got stuck in the net. That’s a rare sight. Sindhu with a nice run of points here. Six of them. Another lovely drop.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 2-2 Wang Zhi Yi: A backhand error from Wang and Sindhu has the serve. Then a forehand error from the Chinese.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu 0-1 Wang Zhi Yi: A lucky net chord for Wang to start.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: A big cheer for Sindhu, she has been well supported this week in Singapore. Here we go then. Wang chose the near side. Sindhu chose to receive.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: In race to Guangzhou, Sindhu will go top of the standings irrespective of the result.
Women’s singles final, PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: A mouth-watering final between the world No 7 from India and one of the fastest rising young shuttlers on tour. The two could well have met earlier this year at the Asian C’ships final but that wasn’t to be for Sindhu. Wang will be a hard opponent to crack today, Sindhu will need her A-game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Tour where action come to a close this week in Singapore.
PV Sindhu is the last Indian standing and she reached her first Super 500-plus event final of the 2022 season. The third seed (but effectively top seed once Tai Tzu Ying withdrew) breezed past Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in 32 minutes. She will now take on Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi in the final. The Chinese shuttler comfortably defeats a battling Aya Ohori.
