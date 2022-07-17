Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance and a majestic century from Rishabh Pant helped India defeat England by five wickets in the third and final One-Day International and win the series 2-1 in Manchester on Sunday.

Pant remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 – his first ODI ton – and got the player of the match award. The left-hander struck 16 fours and two sixes – with 41 runs off the last 15 balls he faced – in a memorable knock at the Old Trafford.

“You want to perform in pressure situations,” said Pant after the match. “I’m glad I got the job done for my team today. I enjoyed the support today and hope I can continue enjoying my cricket. You keep learning as you play more and that’s what I want to keep doing.”

India bowled England out for 259 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball – picking the key wickets of Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone – and returned with figures of 4/24 from seven overs.

India then were in trouble early with Topley dismissing the top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply. But they chased down the target in 42.2 overs, with Pandya stitching a match-winning partnership for the fifth wicket with Pant and scoring 71 off 55. He was handed the player of the series award for his effort through the three games.

Here are reactions to India’s incredible win:

Rishabh Pant's Test 100 at Edgbaston came in 89 balls, while his ODI 100 at Old Trafford came in 106 balls!#INDvENG #IndvsEng#ENGvIND #EngvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 17, 2022

All five of Rishabh Pant's Test centuries have come in the last game of the series, and now his maiden ODI ton has as well. Clutch#ENGvIND — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) July 17, 2022

Quality knock @RishabhPant17 . In a series decider when it matters most 💪💪💪@hardikpandya7 you are one of the best allrounders in the world right now . Period



Great work guys. Well done team india 💪♥️ — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 17, 2022

A special innings from Pant.



Congratulations to India on winning the series 👏



Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/2efir2v7RD



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaallO99XW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 17, 2022

A true Rishabh Pant celebration if there ever was one 😅 pic.twitter.com/cdSqtWnANi — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) July 17, 2022

.@RishabhPant17 played a fantastic match-winning knock and was our top performer from the second innings of the third #ENGvIND ODI. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia



A summary of his knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/8YqskQkWH7 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

That should put the do we need Pant in ODIs, is he good enough for the format bizarre calls to rest for a while. Not that it needed this knock but yeah. — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) July 17, 2022

A well-timed maiden ODI century for Rishabh Pant, taking 71 balls to bring up his half-century and only 35 balls to convert that into a century, the perfect balance of control and aggression to leave India all but certain to take this ODI series victory.#ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 17, 2022

This is one of the best ODI💯 under pressure on the English soil from an Indian batter, Considering series was on the line @RishabhPant17 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 17, 2022

Final? #TeamIndia in trouble? Call Rishabh Pant. 🇮🇳💯 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 17, 2022

Looks like the 45 minute conversation made sense 😅!! Well played @RishabhPant17 that’s how you pace your ininings @hardikpandya7 great to watch 💪 #indiavseng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 17, 2022

The ability to absorb pressure, abide time respecting conditions and then change gears when target is in striking distance. Brilliantly done by #RishabhPant #ENGvIND — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 17, 2022

Thoughtful of Rishabh to do his best to make sure I can make the train home tonight. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant scored his first Test hundred in England and scored his first ODI hundred in England - Generational talent. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2022

I mean, there are some players where you can kind of understand how they got to where they are, but there's another breed where you can't even do that. Put Pant & Buttler in that bracket. ABdeV maybe, Sarah Taylor too. — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI hundred will almost certainly be a match-winning one. Played with intelligence and match awareness...without ever compromising his stylish and dynamic approach. Saved his best for last... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/9z1Rw3Se5r — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) July 17, 2022

One of the finest ODI victory 🇮🇳

Finishing it up in magnificent style @RishabhPant17,shown what a special player he is who can win games for India when team needs the most. An absolute treat to watch.

Well done Team 🇮🇳 #INDvsEND #RishabhPant #BCCI — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) July 17, 2022

for a guy who isn't 25 yet, the number of stunners pant has already played for india is just mind boggling #ENGvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 17, 2022

He’s known for his aggressive style, the man has five Test tons but this is his first century in the coloured jersey! Congrats @RishabhPant17, first of many more! Top match winning knock. #ENGvIND — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 17, 2022

If you don't like Rishabh Pant, ya boring #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OGy2sxDoxS — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant scored 41 runs off the last 15 balls he faced to power India to victory. What a surreal finish that was 🙌🏽 #ENGvIND — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 17, 2022