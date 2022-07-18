IN A WORLD OF HER OWN 🙌@realshellyannfp 🇯🇲 destroys the championship 100m record in 10.67 to claim her FIFTH world 100m title and leads a Jamaican sweep 💪#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/g0cflr1dbV — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 18, 2022

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her record fifth world 100m title in Oregon on Sunday, leading an unprecedented Jamaican cleansweep of the podium.

Fraser-Pryce had an electric start and led from gun to tape at Eugene’s Hayward Field, winning in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81).

It was the first time a nation had swept the medals in the women’s 100m at the worlds and came just a day after Fred Kerley led a US sweep of the men’s blue riband event, albeit for the third time in worlds history.

Text via AFP