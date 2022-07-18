India in England 2022 Watch: Rishabh Pant’s match-winning ODI century against England at Old Trafford Rishabh Pant’s first ODI century guided India to a five-wicket win and a 2-1 series victory against the 50-over world champions. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Updated 4 hours ago Jason Cairnduff/Reuters 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 ✨Old Trafford saw something special unfold as @RishabhPant17 scored his maiden ODI century and took #TeamIndia to victory ✌🏼📽️ | Catch the highlights from the #RP17 masterclass 💥#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/8gsxUymJMS— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rishabh Pant India England India Tour of England India in England 2022 Manchester Old Trafford