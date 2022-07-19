Just 22 years in, but do you think this will be the ball of the century❓ 🤔#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/6hlg0M88pl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2022

A Yasir Shah delivery was drawing comparisons with Shane Warne’s “ball of the century” on Tuesday, the day after the Pakistan leg-spinner ripped out Kusal Mendis.

Sri Lanka’s Mendis had reached 76 on the third day in Galle when Yasir pitched one outside leg stump only for it to take huge turn and hit the top of the shellshocked batsman’s off stump.

The dismissal had echoes of the late great Warne’s magical delivery to remove England’s bamboozled Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

