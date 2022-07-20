Opener Abdullah Shafique’s patient ton helped Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first Test at Galle.

Set 342 runs to win, Pakistan survived a few scares on the final day to reached the target in 127.2 overs, with the loss of six wickets, with Shafique unbeaten on 160.

At stumps on Day 4, Pakistan were 222/3 needing just 120 runs to win on the final day with Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Captain Babar Azam, who had scored a seventh Test century in the first innings, was dismissed towards the end of the fourth day having scored his 22nd Test 50.

On the final day, Prabath Jayasuriya, who became the third bowler in the history of the game to pick five wickets in his first three innings, got rid of Rizwan for 40 with Pakistan 66 runs away from victory. He soon followed up with the wicket of Agha Salman at the stroke of lunch, leaving the visitors at 298/5.

Dhananjaya de Silva raised Sri Lanka’s hopes by dismissing Hasan Ali in the second over after lunch. Pakistan got a big reprieve when Shafique was dropped on 152 with Pakistan 17 runs short of the target.

With Pakistan needing 11 runs to win, rain stopped play for some time. However, it did not stop Pakistan from claiming a memorable win.

On the fourth day, Dinesh Chandimal was stranded on 94 as Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 337 in the second innings. Kusal Mendis and Osahada Fernando also scored half centuries as Mohammad Nawaz picked up his first Test five-wicket haul.